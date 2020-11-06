House and Senate leaders from both parties picked their new leaders for the 2021 legislative session, and a couple of them are from the Western Slope.
While Democrats in the Colorado Senate re-elected Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo as Senate president, his new-second in-command will be Vail Sen. Kerry Donovan, whose district includes Delta County.
Donovan, who’s halfway through her second term in the Senate, replaces term-limited Sen. Nancy Todd of Aurora as pro tem.
“We’ve had the people of Colorado show that they believe that we’re the right team to address their concerns,” Donovan said. “Not only did they return incumbents to their seats in large numbers, but we’ve expanded our majority. Colorado needs us right now. We have an unprecedented crisis on our doorstep, and it is up to each of us to respond to that crisis.”
The other local lawmaker to remain in a high position is Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who is to remain on the powerful Joint Budget Committee, the six-member panel that drafts the state’s annual spending plan. Rankin, the ranking Republican on the JBC, officially won re-election when his Democratic challenger for Senate District 8, Karl Hanlon, officially conceded the race Thursday.
On Wednesday, Rankin had only been winning re-election by 228 votes, but after more ballots were counted, primarily in Garfield and Grand counties, he extended that lead to 986 votes, winning 51% to 49%.
Results of Tuesday’s election left Democrats with the same 41-24 majority that they currently have, and a 20-15 lead in the Senate, one seat more than they’ve held the past two years.
In the House, Majority Leader Alec Garnett of Denver will become speaker, replacing term-limited Speaker KC Becker of Boulder.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, won re-election in that same role, and Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, will remain as his assistant.
Holbert said that despite Republican losses in the U.S. Senate race and in the Legislature, the GOP still has a role to play going forward.
“Does our party even have relevance in Colorado since Senator Cory Gardner lost his race?” he asked. “Before this election, this caucus represented 46% of the population of Colorado, and today we represent 43%. Hell yes, we have relevancy, and we will represent the interests of our constituents and the principles of our party, as we have in the past and we will continue to do so.”
Replacing Garnett as majority leader will be Rep. Danya Esgar of Pueblo. Three other Democrats vied for that seat — Reps. Adrienne Benavidez of Commerce City, Leslie Herod of Denver and Chris Kennedy of Lakewood. Because none of the four won a majority in the first round of voting, Esgar ended up winning it after a second and third run-off vote.
Historically, the majority leader becomes the next speaker, meaning that Esgar stands a good chance to win that top job if the party retains control of the House after the 2022 elections.
The House Republicans have not yet met to chose their own leaders, but House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock announced last month that he wouldn’t seek a new term in that role. That caucus is set to meet on Monday to decide who will replace Neville in that job, and who will get other leadership rolls.