State employees no longer will be able to take advantage of their own family and medical leave program after all, at least not until everyone else can.
The program was ordered to be created by Gov. Jared Polis in 2020 after legislative budget writers denied his request to fund it, which would have been limited to state employees.
As a result, Polis sidestepped the legislature and funded it another way, through the Group Benefits Plan Reserve Fund, which pays for health benefits for state workers.
While that program did operate all through this year, it now won’t be continued because the Legislature’s Committee on Legal Services, which reviews new state regulations to see if they conflict with existing laws, voted 9-1 last week to reject the rules that were put in place that created the program.
That happened based on the advice of the Legislature’s attorneys, who said that data they had complied show that the rule is in conflict with a state law that prohibits providing benefits to state employees that are not consistent with prevailing compensation practices for government workers nationwide.
“Based on this data and Legislative Council staff’s determination that only 18% of U.S. employees enjoy the benefit, PFML (paid family and medical leave) is not a widespread practice,” the Office of Legislative Legal Services wrote in a Dec. 13 memo. “Therefore, PFML does not appear to be typically consistent with prevailing practices, and (the rule) conflicts with (state law).”
This means that state workers will have to wait along with private employees when a new state law goes into effect in 2024 under Proposition 118, which voters approved last year creating a Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program.
Rep. Matt Soper, a Delta Republican who serves as vice chairman of the legal services panel, said it’s not fair that state workers get that benefit now while all other workers have to wait two years.
“The (committee) put aside partisanship and upheld the rule of law, that the executive cannot do more than what the Legislature has granted authority,” Soper said. “It was also a win for business, as the state won’t be offering a benefit that the private sector isn’t offering employees, meaning government and business will be competing for workers on a more level playing field.”
Under the $1.3 billion family leave program, which is to be operated by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, employees could qualify for up to 90% of their weekly pay, but no more than $1,100 a week, and no more than for 12 weeks during any one-year period.
It is being paid for through a special weekly premium that all workers are to pay, which is to be matched by their employers.
That premium varies depending on how much a worker earns, but for those who make $1,000 a week, the premium is $4.50.
Businesses that employ fewer than 10 people pay half that amount, and local governments are allowed to opt out of the program.