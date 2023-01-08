Legislators are to convene the 2023 session of the Colorado Legislature on Monday, and while local Republican lawmakers are focused on what bills they plan to introduce, they also are a bit concerned what the Democrats will do.
That’s because the midterm elections gave Democrats a supermajority in the Colorado House and are one vote shy of that threshold in the Senate.
That’s important because it takes a two-thirds vote — 44 in the House and 24 in the Senate — to pass proposals to place measures onto the ballot that alter the Colorado Constitution, pass or amend legislative rules or to override a governor’s veto.
The midterm elections gave Democrats 46 seats in the 65-member House and 23 in the 35-member Senate.
“I think they’ve always felt emboldened to carry things that a lot of times we cannot support, so I don’t see that changing,” said Sen.-elect Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who is moving into the Senate after four years in the House. “We’ve seen a lot of bills that I find horrific, but how much more emboldened can they get?”
Strengthening red flag laws that can be used to temporarily remove firearms someone owns, making it easier to get an abortion, and cutting back more on how many rounds can be in a magazine are some things that have been mentioned.
Those issues alone are enough to cause much consternation for Republican lawmakers, who will have little power to stop them, said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
“I’ve heard a lot about affordable housing, I’ve heard about rent control, I’ve heard more about going after landlords, and I heard one member talk about the only gun-control measure she was interested in was disarming the police,” Soper said.
“Yet, I’ve heard other Democratic members talk to me about a possible assault weapons ban,” he added. “I’ve heard a lot of really big topics that make me quite nervous because I would like to be able to have not much damage done to Colorado. I do know that some Democrats believe that the supermajority comes from Coloradans who believe that their policies are best.”
When Soper helped lead a recent orientation session for newly elected members from both sides of the aisle, he said he asked many on both sides a similar question: Why do you think your party won or lost, as the case may be?
“The answer was surprisingly almost identical,” he said. “It had to do with abortion and Trump.”
water, water
One issue that is expected to be paramount during the upcoming session is water.
Incoming House Speaker Julie McCluskie, a Western Slope Democrat from Dillon, said that has to be top on every Colorado lawmakers’ minds. She said all legislators regardless of politics or the part of the state they represent need to speak with a single voice in the face of a sustained drought in the West that involves several other downstream states that have greater populations and even greater political clout.
“One of our greatest challenges has been bringing all stakeholders, all partners together and recognizing the existential threat that drought and climate crisis has delivered this ever-depleted water supply,” McCluskie said. “We have got to rise above our differences, come together and think in a very holistic, not political, problem-solving policy oriented approach.”
Rep.-elect Rose Pugliese agreed, saying it is crucial for Coloradans to stand together in the face of that out-of-state power, particularly from the three lower-basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada.
Pugliese said that even though she is a former Mesa County commissioner who defended Western Slope water interests, as a Republican lawmaker now representing a House district in Colorado Springs on the Front Range, her views haven’t changed.
Pugliese’s district isn’t anywhere close to the Colorado River basin that serves the Western Slope, but it is in the Arkansas River basin and near the Rio Grande, both of which face similar issues from downstream states.
“I have always made decisions about what is best for the state as a whole, and will continue to look to see what the best decisions are for the people of Colorado,” Pugliese said.
“I want to see what the conversations are about water,” she added.” We have the common interest of protecting Colorado water, and we need to exercise that common interest. I haven’t heard of this as a west slope-east slope issue as much as I have about keeping Colorado water in Colorado.”
McCluskie said that means the days of pitting one side of the Continental Divide against the other, or infighting between agricultural interests versus municipal needs must to take a back seat to the state as a whole.
She said that’s partly why she renamed Rep. Marc Catlin, a Montrose Republican, to remain in a leadership position on the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee to work alongside Rep. Karen McCormick, a Longmont Democrat and chairwoman of that committee.
“I did that to signal that I really believe this is not a partisan issue,” McCluskie said. “At the end of the day, it’s us recognizing that we have a moment, and it won’t last forever, where Colorado can initiate the lead and take charge of our own destiny in a way that is still collaborative with the other states.”
What all this means exactly in terms of legislation — imposing water restrictions, forcing more conservation or increasing the state’s storage capacity — are not yet known, she said.
Rep.-elect Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction, said if Colorado and the other states in the upper basin of the Colorado River can’t come up with solutions, the danger is that the federal government will take over.
“If we don’t cooperate with one another, the danger is the federal government’s going to step in and do it for us, which is the absolute worse thing that could happen,” he said.
affordable housing
While water is expected to be a main topic of discussion during the 120-day session, it won’t be the only thing lawmakers address.
One of those issues is expected to center on affordable housing, but exactly what that entails also is unknown.
Lawmakers like Pugliese said that’s an important topic, but it isn’t one that necessarily requires a heavy-handed statewide response, at least not at the expense of local control. Each area of the state has different needs that can’t be solved with a one-size-fits-all approach, such as barring short-term rentals as some communities have done, she said.
McCluskie said other affordability issues that go hand-in-hand with housing also will come up, such as a lack in the availability of child care and lower health care costs.
The speaker-to-be said some of that may take the form of a bill she introduced and got through in 2021, one that set aside $40 million, some of which came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, for grants to local governments for specific projects. Some of that money has already been awarded to such localities as Gunnison and Steamboat Springs.
“It’s designed to drive local production of housing development,” McCluskie said. “We’ve seen $18 million already go out in incentive grants, and $5 million in planning grants that is targeting that. Local solutions for housing are really the pathway in moving development faster and more efficiently. As a state, we’re also recognizing that the affordable workforce housing shortage is a problem everywhere.”
She said other ways to address the issue could include expanding tax credits for first-time home buyers, offering property tax exemptions for home builders or altering landlord-tenant laws to be more in favor of renters.
In Grand Junction, officials here are hoping the state can help by preparing the Grand Junction Regional Center for future development, one of which could be to build affordable housing.
Grand Junction, Mesa County and Colorado Mesa University currently are asking the state for one of those Colorado Department of Local Affairs grants — $25,000 — to explore that possibility at the center.
other issues
Beyond all that, local lawmakers have a slew of smaller issues they intent to tackle this session.
While Rich plans to bring back a bill to offer tax credits to school teachers who use their own money to purchase supplies for their students, Soper intends to help local governments deal with water quality requirements in stormwater drainage, particularly from such natural sources as selenium.
Meanwhile, both Soper and Taggart have measures aimed at charter schools.
While Taggart wants to increase the time it takes for applications to be processed by local school boards to create new charters, from 12 months to 18 months, Soper wants charter schools to have more flexibility in the amount of online and in-person class time they offer.
Soper also has a bill he’s introducing to set a two-year statute of limitations on wage claims, while Rich wants to “strongly encourage” schools to offer CPR training to their students.
Rich and Pugliese also are working on a measure together, one that Pugliese is to introduce into the House first.
It would make it easier for a family member to adopt a child who is related to them, such as a grandfather, uncle or aunt.