Colorado lawmakers will address some long-standing problems and face a few new ones when they reconvene the 2021 session later today.
One of the biggest issues they will try to contend with is a problem they may not have the authority to fix: what do to about redrawing congressional and legislative district lines now that data from the U.S. Census isn’t, at least for now, expected to come in until the end of September.
Problem is, both constitutional amendments that created new commissions to redraw those lines have hard deadlines to meet: Sept. 1 for the Colorado Redistricting Commission that will redraw congressional lines, and Sept. 15 for the Colorado Reapportionment Commission for legislative boundaries.
Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, who helped introduced the two bills that led to Amendments Y and Z being on the 2018 ballot, which voters overwhelmingly approved, said there are some things lawmakers are talking about, but he quickly adds that their hands are somewhat tied because the two amendments are enshrined in the Colorado Constitution.
“When we wrote it, we never thought we’d be in the situation we’re in right now where the Census data would be delayed so much,” Fenberg said Monday. “No matter what we end up doing, it’s not something the Legislature can do on our own. Whatever we end up doing, whether it’s through the Supreme Court or something like that, the important thing is we keep in mind the spirit of what Y and Z was trying to do.”
While the two commissions have the authority on their own to extend the September deadlines, they may not be able to do anything about other ones, such as the Nov. 1 requirement for the Colorado Supreme Court to approve or reject their proposed maps, and the final Dec. 15 and Dec. 29 deadlines to approve new congressional and legislative maps, respectively.
The Legislative Council staff, the nonpartisan staffing and research arm of the Legislature, says they likely will need at least two months to complete both tasks.
“There are a couple of dates that are locked into the Constitution, but all of the interim dates between those two are actually up to the commissions to change themselves,” Fenberg said. “The date that’s important is the final approval deadline for the Supreme Court. That’s the one most in question to find a way around. One option is to go to the Supreme Court to find relief.”
The process of selecting people to sit on the two 12-member bipartisan commissions currently is underway. Both panels are slated to hold their first meeting next month.
Another new measure that could come before lawmakers this year centers on a sexual harassment scandal plaguing the Colorado Judicial Branch, part of which allegedly included the destruction of documents in an attempted coverup.
That is leading lawmakers to reconsider attempts to bring more transparency to the courts, which the high court several decades ago exempted from the state’s open records laws.
“All of us as legislative leaders have been really disturbed by some of the stories that are coming out of Judicial,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “(Senate President Leroy) Garcia and I have been very clear that when it comes to integrity and accountability in regards to our public institutions, especially the Judicial Branch, we take that very seriously.”
Meanwhile, local lawmakers are coming back with measures of their own, some of which were introduced during last year’s session that were nixed because of the pandemic.
Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, is returning with his “natural reduction” of human remains bill, one that cleared the House last year on a bipartisan 49-15 vote, but was killed along with about 300 others that had nothing to do with dealing with the public health crisis.
That measure offers another option for people in dealing with human remains, which includes a new process of biological decomposition in soil that can be used to create garden-like memorials for deceased loved ones.
Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, is partly introducing a measure to allow county assessors to mail abbreviated property valuation notices as a way to help counties save money, and Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, has a pair of bills dealing with motor vehicle licensing.