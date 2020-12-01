Not all 100 lawmakers were actually present, but the Colorado Legislature convened its special session Monday in hopes of passing measures designed to provide immediate aid to businesses, individuals and public health workers until a vaccine is widely available.
Although the state has limited resources compared to the federal government, lawmakers have identified as much as $328 million it can allocate now to help keep Colorado’s economy going and fund the state’s public health response to the coronavirus.
Some lawmakers said they wouldn’t have to do any of this if Congress had enacted a new COVID-19 stimulus package.
“As the pandemic reaches a new level of devastation to both human life as well as economic stability, it is our responsibility to meet the immediate needs of Colorado families and get them the relief to weather the storm,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo.
“Without continued aid from Washington, thousands of Coloradans are facing increasingly desperate situations, their life savings, food security and education disappearing right in front of them,” he added. “Despite an embarrassing display of inaction at the federal level, we are here to set a better example. Dysfunction and political showmanship may be alive and well in the halls of Congress, but right here in the Colorado Senate we are showing yet again the power of people versus politics.”
While some lawmakers chose to participate remotely for the minimum three-day session, others did so because they had no choice. Rep. Janice Rich, for example, had to because she recently has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Grand Junction Republican said that so far she’s asymptomatic.
On the table are eight main bills to provide tax breaks for businesses most impacted by what the pandemic has done to the economy, help to parents who are having a hard time finding adequate child care services while they try to work, mortgage and rent assistance to those facing foreclosures or eviction because they are unemployed, aid in paying heating bills that will go higher due to the colder temperatures, improving supplies at food banks and providing better broadband access for students who lack it.
The session is expected to last at least three days, the minimum time it takes to pass a bill through both chambers of the Legislature.
While those bills are all primarily sponsored by Democrats with GOP support, Republican lawmakers said they, too, have ideas of their own that they want to push through, some of which doesn’t necessarily require spending money.
Some of those ideas include offering immunity to businesses whose patrons contract the virus at their establishments, giving county commissioners the authority to reject any or all statewide public health mandates, limiting the length of time a governor can impose a statewide disaster emergency and offering low-interest loans to small businesses to pay wages to their employees.
Republicans also reminded Democrats, who control both chambers, that they wanted to convene a special session over the summer, saying it was clear then that the state needed to do more to help struggling businesses and families.
“There are solutions that Senate Republicans will propose … and if it means we need to be here for more than three days, we are prepared to do that,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker.
“There are other things we should be looking at, there are different ways of looking at this,” added Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument. “Government sometimes does things well, and sometimes government is ham-handed. The one-size-fits-all nature of a law does not always take care of everyone.”
Holbert warned lawmakers that if a measure doesn’t address Coloradans’ immediate needs — some ideas can wait until the 2021 session set to start next month — they face of risk of a governor’s veto.
One of those bills that some Republicans were hoping to get through but didn’t was proposed by Rich and Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta. It offered workers who earn a good portion of their annual wages from tips a 100% break in state income taxes, but because that idea would only be valid for the 2021 tax year — and claimed on their 2022 tax returns — it didn’t make it out of committee.
Of the eight main bills that are expected to make it through, all but one of which have bipartisan support, four started in the House and four in the Senate. They are:
HB1001: $20 million in broadband grants to improve internet access for students and staff to meet online learning needs for such things as hotspots and tablets. Its sponsors include Soper and Sens. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Don Coram, R-Montrose.
HB1002: $45 million in grants of up to $35,000 to licensed child care providers and neighborhood youth organizations, particularly to those in danger of closing or going out of business.
HB1003: $3 million added to the state’s already existing Food Pantry Assistance Grant Program, and loosening some of the rules governing that program.
HB1004: $53 million to allow qualified retailers to deduct up to $70,000 in net taxable sales for each of the next four months, including for the month of November, allowing them to retain the resulting 2.9% sales tax collections. That equals to about $2,000 a month for each business. Those businesses that have more than one operation can take advantage of this tax break for up to five locations. Businesses that qualify are bars, restaurants and mobile food vendors.
SB1: $58 million in direct relief to eligible small businesses ($37 million), arts and cultural organizations ($7.5 million) and minority-owned businesses ($4 million). It is limited to small businesses that have less than $2.5 million in annual receipts, offering anywhere from $3,500 to $7,000 depending on a tiered amount of those receipts. The measure also waives retail food establishment and liquor licensing fees for all of next year.
SB2: $50 million to a new $5 million Emergency Direct Assistance Grand Program and to $45 million to existing housing assistance programs to qualified applicants who can show a financial need to pay rent or mortgages. The measure also transfers $500,000 to the Eviction Legal Defense Fund.
SB3: $5 million to the nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado to provide direct energy bill assistance to low-income households.
SB4: $100 million to the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund to help pay for the state’s costs in responding to the pandemic. To date, the state has already spent about $286 million from this fund in its response efforts.