State lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill to create a state-run public health care insurance option, but they are giving providers and insurers time to lower premiums on their own before it would go into effect.
That public option, something health care providers and insurance companies don’t want to see happen, would create standardized health benefit plans on the individual and small-group markets, which primarily is for small businesses.
But that won’t happen if hospitals and insurers can reduce premiums in each of the state’s 64 counties 20% by the end of 2024.
Sponsors of the measure, Rep. Dylan Roberts and Sen. Kerry Donovan, said they added that to the bill because carriers and hospitals said they wanted the opportunity to lower costs themselves before any public option was created.
“We’re taking them at their word,” said Roberts, an Eagle Democrat. “Our bill welcomes and encourages collaboration ... but if the industry cannot or will not achieve a reasonable goal of lowering insurance premiums, the Colorado Health Insurance Option would start in 2025.”
Under the measure, which has yet to be introduced into the Colorado Legislature, premiums must go down by 10% by the end of 2023, and another 10% by the end of 2024. The bill also calls for those reduced premiums, which would be allowed to rise based on inflation, to remain at those levels.
If they go back up, a public option plan would be offered to Coloradans on and off the state’s health care exchange, Roberts said.
Roberts, Donovan and Rep. Iman Jodeh, an Aurora Democrat who’s also on the bill, said medical providers and insurers know that the cost of health care is too high, and are taking them at their word that they really want to find ways to lower it.
The Colorado Hospital Association isn’t yet taking a formal position on the bill, but did criticize how it’s initially been written.
Katherine Mulready, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the association, said hospitals and insurers are set up to fail as it currently is drafted.
“While we appreciate that this version of the public option includes a market-driven approach in phase one, it must be crafted in a way that gives the market a fair shot to meet the goals that are set,” Mulready said.
“As currently drafted, we believe this will set us up for failure in phase one,” she added. “To be successful, the targets must be reasonable and evidence-based, the rules determining success or failure should be clear and simple, and accountability should be fair. This draft does not meet those goals.”
She said the second part of the bill, the actual public option if it becomes available, goes too far and gives the state too much authority.
She said as currently drafted, the bill would damage access to health care for years to come.
“We have tried to be collaborative partners who bring solutions, offer alternatives and engage in community-based affordability efforts that are truly working to lower health care costs,” Mulready said. “Unfortunately, it feels like some want a fight over this issue instead of working together to find an actual solution that will work for all sides.”