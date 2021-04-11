When the announcement came, Alan Wixom’s living room erupted in unrestrained celebration.
“We were just kind of jumping for joy, because we’ve been waiting for awhile,” said Wixom, recalling the moment on Easter Sunday when he and family members heard that a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temple would be built in Grand Junction.
“It’s just a great symbol of the progress of the church in the area,” said Wixom, who serves as bishop for the Later-day Saints Fruita Third Ward.
The announcement about a Grand Junction temple was made by Church President Russell M. Nelson toward the end of the church’s April 2021 General Conference, which was watched by church members around the world on April 4. Nelson included Grand Junction in a list of 20 locations where new temples will be built in the coming years.
“There were texts flying everywhere. I had multiple phone calls. Everyone was awfully excited about it,” said Craig Stagg, president of the Grand Junction Colorado West Stake, one of two stakes or districts in the Grand Valley.
CHURCH MEMBERS ACROSS THE REGION
There are about 9,000 Latter-day Saints church members in the Grand Valley and more than 20,000 on the Western Slope, Stagg said.
Church members are part of wards, or congregations, that gather for worship services at area meetinghouses. Several wards will gather at the same meetinghouse each Sunday or during the week.
A temple is where members go for ordinance work, for baptisms for the dead, for marriages and commitments to God, he said.
“It’s not secret,” Stagg said. “We feel it’s sacred.”
A temple is a place integral to worship for church members, and there are many who try to get to a temple once a month or every other month, Stagg said.
Every stake has a designated temple, and for Grand Valley church members that is currently the temple in Monticello, Utah, he said.
That’s more than 160 miles away, one way. Added to the long drive are the hours needed for ceremonies at the temple. It frequently makes for very long days, Stagg said.
“There was great joy knowing that things will be a little more closer and more accessible” with a temple in Grand Junction, he said.
Stagg thought it likely that church stakes in other Western Slope communities, such as Montrose, Glenwood Springs and Rifle, will be reassigned to the Grand Junction temple. “That’s just speculation,” he said.
In Colorado, the only other temples are located in Denver and Fort Collins. Grand Junction is also not the only city in the rural west to be slated for a new temple. The Easter Sunday announcement also noted new temples for places such as Burley, Idaho, which boasts a population of just over 10,000, and Helena, Montana, population 32,024.
BUT WHERE?
There has been no official announcement on where in Grand Junction the temple will be built or when, Stagg said.
“We have very little input into the location,” he said.
While nothing has been confirmed, information from the Grand Junction Planning Department could offer a possible contender for the location of the temple.
A property in excess of 7 acres located next to the 12th Street and Horizon Drive roundabout is listed as being owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The property owner’s mailing address is even that of the church’s Salt Lake City offices. City records show the latest transaction for the property being a 2019 sale for $2.25 million and earlier work through the planning office has set up the area for construction.
The church has already gone through much of the planning process required to be ready to build. Last year, after having purchased the property on the southeast corner of 12th Street and Horizon Drive, the church applied to consolidate the property from several platted lots into one 7.5 acre parcel, which was approved, Grand Junction Senior Planner Scott Peterson said.
Since the approval, Peterson said he has not heard from the church, but that when it is ready to take the next step it will have to go through an additional planning process.
“They’ll have to come back when they decide to move forward and actually start construction with a church building or whatever they plan on doing,” Peterson said. “They would have to go through a site plan review application.”
Since churches are an allowed use in a residential zone under Grand Junction’s zoning rules, the site plan review would be completed by city staff and not need approval from the Planning Commission or City Council, Peterson said.
The church will still need to comply with the zoning requirements, which include landscaped setbacks that call for a specific number of trees and shrubs, as well as requirements to screen garbage collection sites. The amount of off street parking required is based on the number of seats in the main congregation area, Peterson said. Zoning requires one off-street parking space for every four seats.
Steeples and spires, like flag poles, are not constrained to a specific height limit, Peterson said.
There won’t be a public hearing or neighborhood meeting before the site plan is reviewed, Peterson said. However, neighbors will be notified when the plan is submitted and can submit comments. The entire site plan review process usually takes three to four months.
YEARS AWAY
Once a location is decided upon and a groundbreaking happens, it could be several years before the temple is completed, Stagg said.
But once it is, there will be an open house before the temple is dedicated and church members and nonmembers alike will be able to tour the building. “I think the community can look forward to that,” Stagg said.
The Grand Junction temple will be smaller than the huge Salt Lake Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, but that is just fine with Wixom.
“I know, personally, I’ve been hoping for this for years,” he said.
Having the opportunity to be able to serve in the temple and have the ordinances more available, “it’s just really a blessing to have it closer,” he said.