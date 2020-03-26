Many western Coloradans in recent decades may recognize the name Dick Prosence from all the letters to the editor he sent to newspapers during his retirement years on highway issues.
Most of them probably didn’t know that Prosence played a leading role in the development of Interstate 70 as they experience it driving through western Colorado. That’s thanks to his work as district engineer in northwest Colorado for what was then the state Department of Highways.
Prosence died Saturday at his home in Meeker at the age of 95, after multiple bouts with pneumonia this winter. His legacy lives on through projects such as I-70’s construction over Vail Pass and through Glenwood Canyon, where innovating engineering techniques were used to address unique environmental challenges to minimize the projects’ impacts.
“Dick was a guy that was just way ahead of his time. Talk about a visionary,” said Bob Barrett, now a part-time Grand Junction resident, who worked for Prosence as a geologist on the Vail Pass project and the Glenwood Canyon project.
Prosence was an Illinois native who grew up in Colorado and Utah, served in the Army in World War II and earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Utah. He eventually went to Grand Junction to work for the highways department, and served the last 13 years of 26 he spent with the department as district engineer, supervising all highway activities in the region.
When it came to the Vail Pass project, a preliminary issue involved whether a highway should be built there at all. Mesa County resident Al Ruckman, who served as district materials engineer for the highway department during the Vail Pass project, noted that Barrett and Prosence first investigated an alternative route to Vail Pass but it was decided that would cause too much environmental damage.
But Vail Pass presented plenty of environmental and other challenges itself. Barrett said nowhere else in the world had people built a four-way highway with pedestrian access in such steep terrain and such a climate, while also maintaining traffic flow at the same time, so there was no template to follow.
“It was a super-complicated project and there’s not many people in the world even today who could deal with that. We were just blessed that he was there,” Barrett said.
Barrett, Prosence’s hire, was able to come up with design approaches to deal with landslide threats on the route. Retaining wall and bridge systems were employed, and other measures such as methods to make rock cuts look natural.
“It was really a well-planned, aesthetically pleasing roadway,” Ruckman said.
Prosence received a U.S. Forest Service honor for the way that project addressed environmental concerns, and the I-70 project from Mack to the Utah line received a national honor during his tenure as district engineer.
“A lot of the design work that was done in De Beque Canyon was done on his watch,” Ruckman added.
When it came to Glenwood Canyon, opposition to routing the highway in that scenic chasm was considerable. Glenwood Springs resident Floyd Diemoz said a citizens committee was fired after one meeting when it recommended looking to build the highway someplace else. Diemoz said Prosence’s boss wanted the highway department to proceed with carefully designing a highway through the canyon on its own, but Prosence told him the politics was so intense a second advisory committee should be appointed. It included Diemoz.
“Dick never wavered in his support for us since he understood the care and respect the canyon deserved. We called him ‘the Father of Glenwood Canyon,’” Diemoz said.
“Without Dick I don’t think it would have been built,” Ruckman said of the Glenwood Canyon project.
“It might have been built but it sure wouldn’t look like it did today,” said Barrett, who praised Prosence in particular for managing to obtain the funding for the half-billion-dollar project.
Prosence retired from his job after the highway design in the canyon was completed but before I-70’s construction. He moved to Arizona and helped with highway design in Phoenix, where some of the aesthetic solutions developed for Vail Pass and Glenwood Canyon also ended up being deployed.
Prosence eventually moved to Meeker, where his wife Beverly was born and raised. He enjoyed writing not just letters to newspapers, but two books, including one on building I-70 through western Colorado. He was a lover of the outdoors, and activities such as photography and flyfishing.
While his health began to fail in recent years, Beverly said his mind was sharp to the end, and he even wrote his own obituary.
Prosence also is survived by several children and stepchildren, grandchildren and other relatives. A celebration of his life is planned later this summer.