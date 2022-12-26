After serving as the assistant superintendent for Superintendent Diana Sirko for several years, Brian Hill stepped into Sirko’s role as the leader of Mesa County Valley School District 51 this summer.
For Sirko, her retirement brought to an end her 47-year career in education.
“I think the people here have been unbelievable,” Sirko said before retiring. “I get stopped in the store all the time with people just saying, ‘Thanks for all you did,’ and I always say, ‘It was all of us,’ and it really is. If you don’t have everybody working together in a system this size, you can’t accomplish anything.”
Hill then moved quickly to design and implement a new strategic plan to guide all District 51 schools.
After a new District 51 Board of Education stepped in late last year in President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema, the school district underwent even more change throughout 2022.
NEW HIGH SCHOOL ON THE WAY
Perhaps the most significant change came just before Sirko left her position, when a groundbreaking ceremony was held outside Grand Junction High School for the new school, which is slated to open in 2024.
The approximately $145 million project is being built through $115 million in bond dollars approved last year, $19.5 from a bond measure in 2017 and a $10 million Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant from the state.
As of the end of 2022, vertical construction at the school was underway, such as the walls of the new gymnasium. As of November, construction was more than 20% complete.
Lema took a tour of the construction site and was pleased by the new school’s progress.
“It’s starting to become a reality, and it’s really a fantastic project,” Lema said.
“It’s humbling to walk through it and see all that it takes to bring a project like this to fruition. I really encourage our community to drive by there and take a look for themselves.”
MORE CHANGES APPROVED
Late in the year, the Board of Education unanimously approved two major changes in District 51.
The first came in October, when the board voted to opt out of the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program.
In it, employers and employees would both be responsible for funding the program, splitting the 0.9% premium 50/50 (or, by wage percentage, 0.45% from each side).
The board then opted into a contract with Monument Health to move the district to a single-option health insurance plan.
Monument Health’s coverage of District 51 staff — which, according to health care actuarial consulting firm Leif Associates, will save District 51 employees and their families as much as $3,500 on their health insurance annually.
Plus, it will allow the district to balance its budget by the end of 2023 and replenish its resources through savings — will go into effect on New Year’s Day.
Another major change came in November, when the board unanimously approved HMH Into Reading (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) as the district’s literacy resource for grades kindergarten through fifth for the next six years.
This spring, District 51 formed its Instructional Resource Selection Team (IRST) — a group of 47 teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, special education teachers, interventionalists and other District 51 professionals representing every school — to ultimately decide upon the district’s next reading and writing curriculum for grades kindergarten through fifth.
The selection team ultimately whittled its options down to a select few before recommending HMH Into Reading to the board.
HMH Into Reading materials will be distributed to teachers this spring and implemented starting next fall.
NEW AND IMPROVED LUNCH LIZARD
The district also improved its resources for feeding students throughout the summer, as District 51’s Food and Nutrition Services in May received a $150,000 check from the Western Colorado Community Foundation to complete its purchase of a new truck to be used for the district’s annual Lunch Lizard summer service.
It provides meals in underserved and under-resourced neighborhoods in the Grand Valley.
The new truck — which was purchased with a grant from the Mike and Kay Ferris Family Fund, a donor-advised fund of the community foundation — provided more space and air conditioning to volunteers driving and serving meals.
Volunteers also were able to serve 400 meals per day, a 150-meal improvement over the older truck that had been used for seven years.
The new truck was a needed addition, as the Lunch Lizard program served 29,225 meals in 2021, nearly six times the total served during the program’s first summer in 2015.
“It puts tears in my eyes,” said Dan Sharp, director of District 51 Food and Nutrition Services.
“It’s great to see the community support us in the way that they do. They see and know that there’s a hunger need in our community during the summer .... During the school year, it’s covered through our normal school lunch and breakfast programs, and these kids that do need help and families that are struggling receive that.
“In the summertime, this program really fills a need in our community, and the community has seen that.”