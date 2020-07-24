Authorities are seeking leads about who illegally shot and killed an osprey at a ballfield in Parachute over the weekend.
A maintenance worker at the park found the dead bird Sunday morning and notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said agency spokesman Randy Hampton. The worker had been in the area the prior evening and hadn’t seen the carcass, so the shooting is believed to have occurred that evening or the next morning.
A Facebook posting by Parachute police said the osprey was discovered below its nesting site and apparently was shot on or near the nest.
Ospreys are a nongame bird in Colorado and it is illegal to kill them in the state, Hampton said. They also are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Hampton said they’re not that rare in Colorado. He said they were in a lot of trouble around the 1970s largely because of electrocutions when they perched on electrical poles near water, where they prey on fish. However, utility companies worked with partners to build nesting platforms and the birds since have done well, he said.
Still, at the federal level anyone convicted of illegally killing an osprey can face a fine of $500 to $15,000, and up to six months in jail, for what is a misdemeanor offense. Hampton said there also can be penalties at the state level for things such as illegal take of a nongame bird, illegal possession, and illegal discharge of a firearm depending on where the shooting occurred.
He said that typically in cases of illegally shooting nongame, where both federal and state penalties can be imposed, the stronger penalties apply.
Hampton said it appears a small-caliber gun was used to shoot the bird, but the bullet went through it so it’s not certain what weapon was used.
“No one reported hearing any gunshots so it was likely a .22 (caliber gun) or something like that,” he said.
The bird had a mate that remains at the nest. Hampton said no young birds are there and any that might have been reared there this year likely would have fledged by now.
CPW had no leads in the case as of Thursday. Tips, including anonymous ones, may be submitted to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-COLO-OGT.
Officials are hoping someone may have seen something in this case simply because ospreys are popular to watch.
“They’re a cool species, especially when they’re fishing because they’re pretty incredible at it,” Hampton said.
“… These are birds that people watch, so they notice things.”
Comments on the Parachute police Facebook page indicate the local osprey nest has regular viewers who are angry over the shooting.
Some osprey nests even have webcams aimed at them due to public interest in them. Recently such a camera revealed that a fishhook was stuck in the mouth of an osprey in the Basalt area. Holy Cross Energy helped a CPW employee reach the nest in a bucket truck and extract the hook, Hampton said.