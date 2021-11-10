Grand Junction Public Works crews began their third pass around the city this week for the department’s annual leaf-collecting program.

The department started collecting leaves Oct. 11, according to Public Works Director Trent Prall, and expects to wrap up in mid-December.

“It always varies on when the leaves drop,” Prall said.

Public works employees work in pairs on four leaf machines, basically glorified vacuum cleaners, pulled behind pickup trucks, Prall said.

Grand Junction is divided into five zones for leaf collection. Crews started their third pass around the city Monday in Zone 1, the northeast section of the city.

Residents are encouraged to rake leaves out of their yards on certain days for collection, Prall said. The leaves are recycled into compost once collected.

The leaf collection program ultimately helps the city keep leaves out of the storm drain system, Prall said.

“It’s a really popular program for the city,” he said.