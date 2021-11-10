Leaf collection program in full swing By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Nov 10, 2021 41 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 2 MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily SentinelSeth Baker, equipment operator at The City of Grand Junction, collects leaves on Chestnut Court during the city’s annual leaf pickup Tuesday. The popular program continues until mid-December. MCKENZIE LANGE MCKENZIE LANGESeth Baker, equipment operator at The City of Grand Junction, collects leaves on Chestnut Court during the city’s annual leaf pick-up on Tuesday. MCKENZIE LANGE Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction Public Works crews began their third pass around the city this week for the department’s annual leaf-collecting program.The department started collecting leaves Oct. 11, according to Public Works Director Trent Prall, and expects to wrap up in mid-December.“It always varies on when the leaves drop,” Prall said. Public works employees work in pairs on four leaf machines, basically glorified vacuum cleaners, pulled behind pickup trucks, Prall said.Grand Junction is divided into five zones for leaf collection. Crews started their third pass around the city Monday in Zone 1, the northeast section of the city.Residents are encouraged to rake leaves out of their yards on certain days for collection, Prall said. The leaves are recycled into compost once collected.The leaf collection program ultimately helps the city keep leaves out of the storm drain system, Prall said. “It’s a really popular program for the city,” he said. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Trent Prall Leaf Public Works Program Work Company Grand Junction Department Crew Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView