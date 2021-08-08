The Latin-Anglo Alliance Foundation has joined the League of United Latin American Citizens, becoming the first LULAC chapter in western Colorado.
Sonny Subia, the state director of LULAC for Colorado, said it is the largest Latino organization in the U.S. and emphasizes civic engagement (LULAC is non-partisan).
This is the first chapter on the Western Slope, a fact Subia said he was surprised by.
“We’re excited to have a LULAC Council in Grand Junction,” Subia said. “We’ve got a lot of resources that are available to the Grand Junction and Mesa County area.”
Mike Archuleta, a member of the Latin-Anglo Alliance Foundation, said that joining the league will allow the foundation to further pursue its goals of promoting education, civic participation, leadership and cultural awareness in the Western Slope’s Hispanic community.
The foundation offers scholarships to area graduating Latino seniors, Archuleta said, which are funded by the foundation’s golf tournament and Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Archuleta said now that the foundation has aligned itself with LULAC, he’s hoping the group will be able to do more with school-age children.
Joining LULAC will also hopefully help the foundation attract new members, Archuleta said, as the foundation’s current membership is aging and has been diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all getting older and we need some young blood to carry us on,” Archuleta said.
Archuleta said he and Subia have known each other for a few years, and joining LULAC, which has more resources available for groups, just made sense.
LULAC is the oldest and most respected such organization in the U.S., Archuleta said.
“We wanted to go with the best,” he said.
There are a lot of issues on the Western Slope that the league can help with, Subia said.
The political climate in the United States has changed in the last few years, Archuleta said, and groups that help promote diversity and inclusion are becoming more important.
“Everybody needs to have the same opportunities, and I think that’s kind of why we do it,” Archuleta said.
“If we make a small dent in a big pie, then I think it’s worth it.”