Chick-a-de-de-de-de, chickadee in the tree, I see a chickadee, chickadee in the tree.
Making up quick songs while hiking with little kids is a fun way to connect and remember birds. Chickadees are a favorite for children and adults of all ages because the words we use to describe their song is also their name.
Another fun bird call to listen for is the ruby crowned kinglet. It is called the “cheeseburger bird” because the mnemonic for its song is “cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger.”
Mnemonics (words to help us remember) are fun and easy to learn. Visit Augubon.org to learn some tricks on remembering bird songs. (https://tinyurl.com/remembering-bird-calls)
How do you spark that interest in nature with your children? Summer is a great time to start thinking of ways to get your young ones out there and engaged with the outdoors.
It could be as simple as buying a pair of binoculars and a basic bird book, or taking walks in the woods to look and listen. Get them prepped with anticipation by going to the library and checking out books about nature.
Many children’s books can introduce kids to the wonder and beauty of nature. Some even provide a variety of cultural interests.
One example is about the endangered golden-cheeked warbler and how it became part of a movement to embrace Indigenous languages in Mexico (tinyurl.com/the-tale-of-one-tiny-songbird).
Audubon is all about appreciating nature and birds. Their website has so much information; it is worth a browse to get a few DIY summer camp ideas. Their page — JUST FOR KIDS! (Or kids at heart) “aims to bring together activities from across Audubon’s national network of environmental educators, including the classroom curriculum Audubon Adventures, plus related DIY activities and content from Audubon’s editors.” (tinyurl.com/audubon-afterschool-fun).
You’ll even find events for family participation to help you and your kids contribute to citizen science projects. Here is an example of a virtual event on the site: tinyurl.com/audubon-afterschool-fun
You don’t need to be an expert; maybe just being a “student” along with a child is a fun way to learn and bond together. The more children love and understand our natural world, the more they will want to protect it. (www.audubon.org/news/easy-ways-get-kids-birding)
Cornell Lab of Ornithology also has many resources. Check out their bird sleuthing curricula (www.birdsleuth.net), which uses bird watching to get young people enthused about science and nature. This Bird Sleuth video (www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5OPTvrHh0U) encourages students (or anyone) to get outside, watch birds, and take part in citizen science.
You’ll find several citizen science projects through Audubon and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, such as the great backyard bird count. www.birdcount.org. Also, a fun app to use on your phone while out in the field is iNaturalist, www.inaturalist.org/. It has a variety of uses to not only record what you see with pictures and descriptions, but other users can help you identify your plant, bird, bug, or whatever else you’ve seen in the natural world.
Who doesn’t enjoy seeing a butterfly flitting around some flowers? Because they are pollinators, it is important to protect these wonderful creatures. Since they are an “indicator species” (project the health of the environment), awareness of their importance is increased.
Ridgway State Park started a citizen science project through the Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network in 2017. Interested volunteers attended a training at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster in 2015.
Now there are five routes in the park consistently monitored by volunteers. The idea is to expand this to other areas on the Western Slope next year. If you’d like to learn about starting a route for you and other families, please visit butterflies.org/research-and-conserve/butterfly-monitoring/.
Here is a suggestion for a fun summer garden project to help monarch butterflies: Establish a certified “waystation” for these critters to stop and rest during migration. Monarch Watch also has links to other monarch butterfly projects. (www.monarchwatch.org/waystations/)
Looking for more action-packed activities in the outdoors?
Try orienteering with your kids! It’s a great way to learn how to use a map and a compass and learn to observe subtle landscape features. There are many sites for guidance before you head out such as rainydaymum.co.uk/orienteering-with-kids/.
Geocaching: It’s like a treasure hunt! Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity in which participants use a GPS or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches,” at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world. It’s fun for them to see what “treasures” people have left behind, and it’s a great activity to explore places. Go to www.geocaching.com/play to find out more and look at the available apps.
With each interaction in nature, children can acquire a sensitivity to nature’s elements. The more kids love and understand our natural world, the more they will want to protect it. Nature experiences can light a spark of fascination and curiosity, and elicit many questions.
Whether it involves plants, birds, butterflies or other critters, citizen science projects are a great way to engage your child with nature.
If you want to learn about other citizen science projects, including planets, plants, weather and even ticks, Popular Science has a website for that: www.popsci.com/story/diy/citizen-science-guide/. This site provides links for those projects and other resources. So, get out there, have some fun, and do some science!
Carrie Krickbaum is a board member of the Friends of Youth and Nature — a nonprofit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities, and explore nature. Follow our outdoor news blog and receive monthly tips on connecting your children to nature. Learn more, visit www.friendsofyouthandnature.org