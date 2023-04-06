Mary Louise Giblin Henderson was straight forward, smartly avoiding embellishment.
“Your job is to cover the news. Your job’s not to put your personal feeling in. I cover both sides all the time,” she said in answer to a question in a recorded interview in 1972.
The audio, which can be found mesacountylibraries.org, is part of a series of interviews about Walter Walker, who was the owner and publisher of The Daily Sentinel when Henderson was hired as a proofreader in June of 1941.
Walker was the first of five publishers Henderson worked for during her 44 years at the Sentinel as the women’s editor and later as the political reporter.
Henderson left the Sentinel in December 1985 to get married and move to California, but her dedication to journalism left a legacy of stories and memories.
Henderson, 101, died March 19 in Novato, California.
She was born Sept. 27, 1921, in Grand Junction. She attended Grand Junction High School and Mesa College, taking a job at the Sentinel after she graduated.
Young and ambitious, “she probably could have done a lot of things in Denver or somewhere else, but she stayed in Grand Junction her whole career because she looked after her parents,” said Bob Silbernagel, Sentinel history columnist and former editorial page editor. He became the political reporter after Henderson’s 1985 departure.
“She was a good writer and good reporter. I mean very good,” he said, recalling her efforts to connect him certain political figures so he could do his job well.
Henderson was known for her integrity and credibility. She wasn’t into scandal and wanted to write straight-forward stories, but she wasn’t afraid to report on controversy, he said.
Silbernagel later recruited Henderson to write columns for the Sentinel, and one of her last columns published on Nov. 22, 2013, the 50th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Along with writing about how news of Kennedy’s death in 1963 affected the Sentinel’s newsroom, Henderson added a few details from November of 1959, the year she interviewed the senator from Massachusetts during his visit to Grand Junction less than two months before he officially announced he was running for president.
Kennedy wasn’t the only famous political name Henderson came in contact with in her reporting. Teddy Kennedy, Margaret Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Pat Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald and Nancy Reagan and others were among those Henderson covered during her time at the Sentinel.
A WOMAN IN JOURNALISM
Despite her brushes with fame, Henderson often felt underestimated as a woman in journalism.
“All of my life as a reporter, as a political reporter, every time I got a new managing editor I had to prove again that I could do the things that a man would just come in and be expected to do,” said Henderson in a profile for “125 People, 125 Years: Grand Junction’s Story” by Laurena M. Davis.
The profile includes the story of how Henderson was the only woman in the Colorado Capitol press corps in 1967. In her first week, she broke the story about plans to double-deck the lanes of Interstate 70 in its expansion through Glenwood Canyon.
Davis, an English instructor at Colorado Mesa University and former Sentinel managing editor, interviewed Henderson both for the book and while doing research into the history of uranium on the Colorado Plateau as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Legacy Management.
During that latter interview, Henderson talked about her early years at the Sentinel during World War II. She told Davis about how the newsroom was notified by the federal government not to report about mining activities in the area and was given a list of words not to use in any articles.
“The media willingly complied,” Davis said.
In her reflection of that time, Henderson recounted the whole story of how the Sentinel covered the war in that interview with Davis.
Observations of truckloads coming in or train loads going out, military people in or out of uniform and unmarked cars went mostly without note, at least on the pages of the Sentinel, Davis said.
Any copy from regional corespondents, any passing observations that could have made it into the women’s news of the day, which Henderson was then in charge of, were edited out, Davis said.
When reports arrived about the first atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, “everyone in the newsroom started to piece out what had happened,” Davis said Henderson told her.
Uranium mining in the area and its ties to national defense and the bombs — “all of the sudden it made sense to everybody,” Davis said.
To get Henderson’s first-person account from those years “was just enthralling to me,” Davis said.
That said, while interviewing Henderson each time “I felt I was upping my game with her,” Davis said.
Henderson was whip smart, and “I can imagine that helped her navigate what was a male-dominated environment … and demand respect,” Davis said.
“She worked her way up through the newsroom and was really dedicated to her work. And I can just imagine that she served as a role model for other female journalists,” Davis said.
“I just idolized her,” said Judy Woodbury, who was one of the first interns at the Sentinel. Henderson was her supervisor.
Woodbury went on to study journalism at Northwestern University and have a career of her own, but “I have just kept up with her.”
“She was just very down to earth and always very helpful,” said Woodbury, who lives in Grand Junction after years away. “She was just a close friend.”
Henderson avidly followed politics and newspapers even after her days at the Sentinel. “She bitterly complained about the San Francisco Chronicle that it wasn’t the newspaper that it used to be,” Woodbury said.
Golf and reading were high among Henderson’s other interests. “She loved to play golf and she kept it up for quite a long time,” Woodbury said. “Even to the end she was reading widely.”
“She was just an incredible person and very significant in my life,” Woodbury said.
Henderson is survived by one stepson and two grandsons, according to her obituary at tributearchive.com.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Lt. Col. Chester T. Henderson, who died Feb. 3, 1996.