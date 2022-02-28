DENVER — The Colorado Senate is to discuss a measure partly introduced by Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, to place a measure on the fall ballot that would allow the state to stop observing Daylight Saving Time. The measure, SB135, is to be discussed on Tuesday in the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
n Today: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear several gun-related measures, HB1105 to expand the state’s “Make My Day Law” to businesses, HB1106 to allow concealed handguns on school grounds and HB1145 to allow for large ammunition magazines.
n Tuesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to hear HB1237, a measure introduced by Reps. Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, that could lead to more judges in Garfield County, and end requirements that associate county judges in Rifle and Rangely live in those towns, but anywhere in Garfield and Rio Blanco counties, respectively.
n Wednesday: The Senate Education Committee is to debate HB1057, a measure that allows retired teachers to work more hours as substitute teachers without harming their retirement benefits with the Public Employee Retirement Association.
n Thursday: The Senate Local Government Committee is to discuss SB1, a measure that would create a special grant program to help local law enforcement agencies target high crime areas within their jurisdictions.
n Next week: This on-again, off-again bill is on again in the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee. House Bill 1121, known as the Support Local Media Act, aims to help local newspapers get more advertisements as part of whatever public information campaigns that are done by state agencies.
n All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.