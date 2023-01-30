DENVER — Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, are to unveil a new bipartisan bill aimed at combating auto theft in Colorado alongside some district attorneys from across the state.
■ Today: Senate Education Committee is to hear SB23, Sen. Janice Rich’s bill to encourage cardiopulmonary resuscitation training in high schools.
■ Tuesday: The House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee is to debate HB1051, a measure partly sponsored by Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, to continue funding for certain rural telecommunications providers.
■ Wednesday: The House Education Committee is to review HB1007, a measure partly sponsored by Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, to make it easier for students to access suicide prevention professionals.
■ Thursday: The Senate Health & Human Services Committee is to hear SB38, a measure to ban equine slaughter for human consumption.
■ Next week: While the Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear a bill partly sponsored by former Mesa County commissioner, now Rep. Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, to allow for a First Amendment challenge to certain contempt-of-court orders, the House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee is to debate HB1044, a measure calling for the prohibition of enforcing federal laws that infringe on the right to bear arms.