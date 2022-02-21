DENVER — This week, the Colorado House is expected to act on a bill to ban openly carrying a firearm near a voting location.
Today: Legislature closed for Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday: The Senate Local Government Committee is to hear SB2, a measure that would allow for compensating volunteer firefighters.
Wednesday: The Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee is to debate SB113, which would create a special task force on artificial intelligence that would consider ways to restrict the use of facial recognition servers by state and local agencies and in public schools.
Thursday: The Senate Education Committee will consider three nominations to the Board of Trustees for Colorado Mesa University: Charles Dukes of Commerce City, Timothy Fry of Grand Junction and Gary Reiff of Denver.
Next week: The House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee is to hear a measure (HB1148) introduced by Rep. Mark Catlin, R-Montrose, and Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, to create a wildfire camera pilot program designed to help locate wildfires as they are starting.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.