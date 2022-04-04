DENVER — Now that the Colorado House has approved, on a party-line vote, a $36.4 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, the so-called Long Bill is to be debated and approved in the Colorado Senate this week.
■ Today: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1064, a measure that would prohibit the use of flavored tobacco products.
■ Tuesday: The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee is to debate SB175, a bill that would bar motorists from using mobile electronic equipment without a hands-free device. Current law already bars the use of cellphones while driving for motorists who are under the age of 18.
■ Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to discuss SB18, a measure that would expand the state’s court-reminder program to include all defendants, but allow them to opt out.
■ Thursday: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear HB1288, a measure that would give sex workers a safe way to report sexual assaults.
■ Next week: A Senate committee is to hear a bill designed to create a special initiative to help expand the number of health care professionals in rural areas. The bill would authorize colleges and universities that aren’t already doing so to establish education programs for health care workers. The measure was introduced in part by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction.