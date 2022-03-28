DENVER — Like Congress, a bill is working its way through the Colorado Legislature to make Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard in the state, but only would apply if a federal law is approved allowing for that.
■ Today: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1163 introduced by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, that would allow Colorado taxpayers to deduct out-of-pocket medical expenses from their income tax returns.
■ Tuesday: The House Transportation and Local Government Committee is to hear another Soper bill, HB1301, that would allow farms and ranches that use hydroponic gardens to be assessed as agriculture, rather than commercial operations.
■ Wednesday: The House is to review the state’s proposed spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to discuss SB168, a measure that would take background search and rescue duties from the Department of Local Affairs, and put it into the hands of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
■ Next week: The House is expected to complete work on the state’s budget, sending the measure to the Senate.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.