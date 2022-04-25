DENVER — The Colorado Legislature is to consider placing a measure on the fall ballot to expend the state’s homestead property tax exemption, allowing homeowners over the age of 65 who have been in their homes for 10 or more years, and disabled veterans to be able to claim the homestead exemption if they are forced to move into new homes because of medical reasons.
■ Today: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1029, a measure that would add direct contributions to workers in the Colorado Public Employee Retirement Association to make up for payments delayed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
■ Tuesday: The House Transportation and Local Government Committee is to discuss HB1377, a measure that creates a new grant program to aid the homeless.
■ Wednesday: The House Health and Insurance Committee is to debate SB68, a measure calling on the state to create a better way for patients to view the state’s all-payer health claims database, a computer program designed to show what hospitals charge for certain services.
■ Thursday: The Senate Education Committee is to hear SB207 calling on public schools to adopt policies in dealing with Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination.
■ Next week: The House Finance Committee is to look at a measure to expand the state’s sales and use tax exemption on food to include items not used for consumption.