DENVER — The Colorado Legislature received its final revenue forecast last week that next year’s spending plan is based on, meaning the Joint Budget Committee now can begin to finalize its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
■ Today: The House Finance Committee is to consider House Bill 1121 aimed at helping support local newspapers. The measure cleared the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee earlier this month on an 8-2 vote.
■ Tuesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to hear HB1240, which would create a special task force to review laws that require certain people to report incidents of child abuse or neglect.
■ Wednesday: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to discuss HB1237 —— a measure introduced by Reps. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, and Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Sens. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail —— that would alter residency requirements for county court judges in Garfield and Rio Blanco counties.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to debate HB1072 —— introduced by Will, Roberts and Donovan —— aimed at helping reduce human conflicts with wildlife.
■ Next week: A Senate committee is to hear a bill also aimed at wildlife. This one, SB151, is designed to help limit the number of vehicle-wildlife accidents on state highways by creating more overpasses, underpasses and fencing.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.