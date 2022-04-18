DENVER — Both the Colorado House and Senate have signed off on the final $36.2 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Now the so-called Long Bill is on its way to Gov. Jared Polis, who has line-item veto power. He is expected to act on the bill within the next week or two.
■ Today: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear SB153, a measure that places more security measures on election officials, including how soon certain election officials, including county clerks, must be certified by the Secretary of State’s Office in how to conduct elections. The measure has already cleared the Senate on a nearly 21-13 party-line vote, with Republican Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson joining Democrats in supporting it.
■ Tuesday: The House Appropriations Committee is to hear HB1122, a measure that prohibits certain practices by Pharmacy Benefit Managers, including reimbursing pharmacies for prescriptions less than the national average for certain drugs. The PBMs, as they are known, often are hired or created by insurance companies to negotiate prices with pharmacies.
■ Wednesday: The Senate Finance Committee is to hear SB198, a measure introduced in part by Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, that would create the Orphan Wells Mitigation Enterprise within the Department of Natural Resources to help deal with the problem of reclaiming and remediating abandoned wells.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to discuss SB29, a measure introduced by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, to guard against water speculation by mutual ditch companies.
■ Next week: A Senate committee is to consider a proposed ballot question for the 2022 general election to expand the state’s homestead property tax exemption to allow qualifying seniors and veterans with disabilities who need to move into new homes because of health reasons, but still allowing them to qualify for the tax break without having to meet the 10-year ownership requirement.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.