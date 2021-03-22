DENVER — Now that the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee received its all-important March revenue forecast on Friday, the one quarterly economic report on which the next fiscal year’s budget is based, the six-member panel can get serious about how to budget those expected revenues.
n Monday: The Senate Finance Committee is to hear SB148, a bill that would create a new Financial Empowerment Office within the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which is to help Coloradans better plan for their financial futures.
n Tuesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to discuss SB73, a measure partly introduced by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, that would remove the statute of limitations on sexual assault. n Wednesday: The House Health and Insurance Committee is to debate HB1012, a measure partly introduced by Coram and Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, to expand the state’s prescription drug monitoring program to include tracking all prescriptions and not just ones deemed to be controlled substances.
n Thursday: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear SB176, a measure that expands workers’ rights.
n Next week: A Senate committee is to hear a bill introduced by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, that is designed to help spur more broadband development in rural parts of the state, focusing on projects in the most critically underserved areas.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby