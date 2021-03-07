DENVER — This week, the House and Senate will take up some of the election-related bills that have been introduced into this year’s session, few if any of which are expected to pass. Four of them include measures to require proof of citizenship to vote, audit of the voter registration system, election recount requests and ballot signature verifications.
■ Monday: The Senate Health and Human Services Committee is to hear SB123 partly sponsored by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, to expand the state’s Canadian Drugs Import Program.
■ Tuesday: The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee is to debate SB72, designed to require the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to focus on ways to modernize the state’s electric transmission infrastructure.
■ Wednesday: The House Health and Insurance Committee will discuss HB1020, a measure partly sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, that would prohibit health benefit plans that provide coverage for cancer treatments to apply a higher standard of clinical evidence for proton beam therapy than other radiation therapy treatments.
■ Thursday: The House Finance Committee is to look at HB1071, a measure that would allow local governments to use ranked choice voting in municipal elections. The bill cleared the House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee late last month on a 7-4 party-line vote, with all four Republicans dissenting.
■ Next week: A House committee will take a look at some gun-related bills that routinely get introduced, and routinely get killed. They include measures to repeal ammunition magazine limits, exceptions to background checks in gun transfers, and concealed handguns on school grounds.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby