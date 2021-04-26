DENVER — This week, a Colorado House committee is to talk about a bill to create a state public option for medical care, a measure that hospitals and insurance companies don’t much care for, but one that aims to help lower the cost of premiums for consumers.
n Monday: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1159 that would put limits on how retail marijuana can be delivered to consumers.
n Tuesday: The Senate State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to discuss HB1231, a measure that would authorize the creation of a “Space National Guard” along with the Army and Air National Guards if Congress approves it in next year’s National Defense Authorization Act.
n Wednesday: The Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee is to discuss HB1109, a measure designed to alter the state’s Broadband Development Board to boost access in rural parts of the state.
n Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to hear HB1226, a measure that would beef up the state’s efforts to combat aquatic nuisance species in the state’s waterways.
n Next week: A House committee is to talk about a bill that would add $8 million to the state’s new Just Transition Office, and $7 million to a new coal transition worker assistance program. Both programs are designed to help displaced workers go into new careers.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby