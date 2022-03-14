DENVER — The Senate will consider a bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday, while the House is to look at bills to reduce the state’s income tax rate.
■ Today: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to look at HB1204, a measure that would do away with all-mail voting and early voting, and return to voting at all precincts in the state. The measure is proposed by Rep. Ron Hanks of Penrose, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and a believer that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
■ Tuesday: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is to debate HB1086, a measure that would ban open carry of firearms near polling places. The bill has already cleared the House.
■ Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to discuss HB1288, a measure partly introduced by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, calling for a way for sex workers to report assaults without retaliation.
■ Thursday: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear HB1273, a measure that would offer security protections for election workers.
■ Next week: A House committee is to consider another Soper measure, HB1059, that could require a two-thirds vote on any bill approved in the Legislature that imposes, increases or authorizes a fee.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.