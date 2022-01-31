DENVER — Now that all the briefings from state agencies are complete, this marks the first full week in which legislators start debating numerous bills in numerous committees.
■ Today: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear two bills dealing with how petition signatures are collected for citizens’ initiatives, and another measure that alters limits on campaign contributions to school district board candidates.
■ Tuesday: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is to hear SB42, a measure introduced by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, to revamp the Colorado State Fair Authority Board of Directors.
■ Wednesday: The House Local Government Committee is to consider HB1070, a measure introduced by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat whose district includes part of Delta County, that would alter how special early childhood development districts are formed and operated.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to discuss SB31 to prohibit hunting of bobcats, lynx and mountain lions.
■ Next week: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is to debate SB73, a bill by Rankin calling on the state to study the feasibility of installing modular nuclear reactors as a carbon-free energy source.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.