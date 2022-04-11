DENVER — Now that both the Colorado House and Senate have approved their versions of the $36.2 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the same group of six lawmakers that drafted it, the Joint Budget Committee, will pore over differing views on what should be funded, turning the budget bill back to both chambers for a final vote.
■ Today: The Senate Health and Human Services Committee is to hear SB155, a measure introduced by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, to expand grant programs for medical marijuana research.
■ Tuesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to discuss HB1326, a measure designed to crack down on synthetic opioids.
■ Wednesday: The House Transportation and Local Government Committee is to debate HB1137, a measure to provide more accountability and transparency from homeowners’ associations.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to hear SB29, a measure to further guard against water speculation, particularly from shares in mutual ditch companies.
■ Next week: The final $36.2 billion spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1, could be in the hands of Gov. Jared Polis, who has line-item veto powers.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.