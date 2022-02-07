DENVER — The Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee is steeped in making decisions on the state’s spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. This week, the six-member JBC will start taking public comments on that budget.
■ Today: The House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee is to hear HB10722, a bill partly introduced by Reps. Perry Will, R-New Castle; Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, that expands and makes changes to the Habitat Partnership Program. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife program works to reduce wildlife conflicts with humans and addresses game management issues.
■ Tuesday: The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee is to debate SB9, a measure that attempts to put the kibosh on the recent increase in thefts of catalytic converters.
■ Wednesday: The House Energy and Environment Committee is to discuss HB1007, HB1011 and HB1012, measures dealing with wildfire mitigation, particularly those in the urban-rural divide.
■ Thursday: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is to take a look at SB93, a measure that would double the property tax valuation in the state’s homestead exemption, and allow seniors to retain that exemption if they are forced to move because of medical issues.
■ Next week: The House Business Affairs and Labor Committee is to hear HB1121, a measure aimed at helping support local newspapers by requiring all state agencies to use at least 50% of their marketing campaigns on newspaper advertisements, and offering a $250-a-year income tax credit for individual filers, and $2,500 for businesses that subscribe to their local newspaper.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.