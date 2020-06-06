Leaders in the Colorado Legislature have a slew of measures lawmakers plan to introduce during this year’s legislative session dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including how to spend the remainder of the federal money the state received not already allocated by Gov. Jared Polis.
Last month, Polis surprised many in the Legislature when he announced that he would allocate about $960 million of the $1.7 billion the state received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act approved by Congress in March.
Previously, he had said it was up to the Legislature to dole out those funds.
Instead, Polis announced last month that he was allocating $500 million to the state’s 178 K-12 school districts and $450 million to colleges and universities.
On Thursday, House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, Senate President LeRoy Garcia, D-Pueblo, and other legislators unveiled a long list of ideas, ranging from business loans to expanding access to unemployment benefits.
“As a House and Senate majority caucus, we’re really focused on helping Coloradans get back to work safely and directing support for families and hard-working businesses,” Becker said.
“There’s a large variety of impacts from COVID-19 to folks in Colorado and therefore we’re really prioritizing a diverse set of legislation to help people get back on their feet,” added Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder. “One of the ones that we think is important is to ensure that businesses, especially small businesses have access to capital through low interest loans, or potentially even grants they can use to get back up and running.”
The lawmakers are proposing putting $20 million into an Energize Colorado Fund already created by the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Under it, small businesses that have anywhere from five to 100 employees would be eligible for loans, but only if they were not able to access the forgivable loans approved by Congress. The fund also is to provide grants to businesses across the state that have fewer than 25 workers.
That program is to focus on hard-hit tourism businesses and restaurants.
Along with that, a bill is to be introduced for small business recovery loans, to be offered at below-market rates. That fund is to amount to about $250 million, some of which is to come from banks and private investors.
Here’s a list of other proposals, most of which would be paid for from the CARES Act funds:
n Relief funds for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs.
n Whistleblower protections for workers who report violations of public health orders.
n Basic paid sick leave.
n Reimbursement for tele-health services.
n Financial support for Colorado 211, a statewide referral service.
n Extra funding for domestic violence programs.
n Increased assistance ($20 million) to help low-income people pay rent or mortgages.
n New protections against price gouging.
n Money for food pantry assistance.
n Expanding who is eligible for unemployment benefits, including not being able to take a job because of a lack of child care.
n Strengthening protections on certain debt collections, such as garnishments.