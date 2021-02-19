A handful of state representatives want the Colorado Legislature to consider slowing down when it come to moving the state’s power supply to 100% renewable energy, as Gov. Jared Polis wants.
While the lawmakers — including local Reps. Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Matt Soper, R-Delta — aren’t saying renewable forms of energy aren’t a good thing, they said they fear it’s not as entirely reliable yet, and the state can ill-afford to have a situation seen in Texas over its frozen power grid or California rolling blackouts during last year’s massive wildfires.
“As our need for energy continues to grow, relying on renewable energy sources is not enough if we do not have a backup and will only continue to fail in the future,” the five Republican lawmakers said in a joint statement. “With some of the cleanest oil and natural gas being produced right here in our state, we must continue to rely on local resources and encourage innovation and diverse energy production. We cannot forget the examples that California and Texas have set and the high prices that they are paying for the stubborn commitment to failed policies.”
The GOP lawmakers — the other three are Reps. Andres Pico of Colorado Springs, Tonya Van Beber of Eaton and Dan Woog of Erie — are all members of the House Energy and Environment Committee.
Of them, only one bill dealing with energy matters have so far been introduced, Woog’s House Bill 1034.
That bill mirrors a proposed measure that never made last year’s ballot, to ensure consumers have the right to use propane or natural gas in their homes.
While there are no existing laws or proposed bill taking that right away, it is aimed at a national effort by some environmental groups to bar new homes from being equipped with appliances that operate on either fuels.
VOTING REFORMS
In the wake of last year’s elections, hundreds of election reform measures are being introduced into several state legislatures, and Colorado is no exception.
Like many of those other bills, a measure introduced into this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature would limit the use of mail-in ballots.
Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, has introduced SB-7, a measure that would undo Colorado’s all-mail ballot system, something that’s been in use for the past seven years.
Starting in 2022, the bill calls for all Colorado voters to cast their ballots in person, and would limit voting to seven days before a general election, instead of the current three weeks.
Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, a Democrat, says that’s a bad idea.
“Senate bill 7 would disenfranchise Coloradans by reducing voter access to mail ballots and make it harder to vote,” she said. “Ninety-four percent of Coloradans returned a mail ballot in last November’s record-setting general election. Colorado’s election model is renowned as the nation’s gold standard due to both our election access and election security.”
CIVIL EDUCATION
Taking a page out of the 2019 law to develop K-12 curriculum to teach media literacy to help create a more informed electorate, Sens. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Chris Hansen, D-Denver, want to do a similar thing with civics.
Under their Senate Bill 67, public schools would be encouraged to find better ways to teach civics, noting that recent studies show that only one in four Americans can name all three branches of government.
Under the bill, to first be heard by the Senate Education Committee, new school curriculum must focus on such things as how those three branches operate and interact, the significance of the Declaration of Independence, and how federal and state governments actually work.
While Colorado generally allows school board to choose curriculum, the Legislature increasingly has gotten into the fray. In 2019, lawmakers passed a bill to include the role minorities in the nation have contributed to the nation’s history and civil government.
OTHER MEASURES
• HB1022: Called the "Colorado Surrogacy Agreement Act,” this measure would set standards in surrogacy agreements in the birth of a child.
• HB1035: This would allow mothers in their last trimester and first two months after their child’s birth to obtain “pregnancy-based parking placards” allowing them to park in disable spaces.
• HB1047: Sets strict guidelines for how counties can re-draw new commissioner district boundaries for the purposes of electing county commissioners.
• HB1071: Under this, municipalities would be allowed to use ranked-choice voting in their elections, which allows voters to choose more than one candidate on the ballot, selecting them in order of preference.
• SB60: In an effort to boost internet connectivity, this measure attempts to expand broadband service, particularly in “critically unserved” areas of the state.
• SB64: This measure would extend to elected officials and their families a law making it a felony to retaliate against a court judge.