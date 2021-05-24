DENVER — The Colorado Senate is expected to give final approval to House Bill 1164, which would alter how school districts set mills to collect property taxes. The bill is expected to raise an additional $91.7 million in property tax revenues to fund the local share in funding individual schools during the 2021-22 fiscal year, going to $145.5 million the following year.
Of the 176 school districts that have approved mill levy overrides, and subsequently lowered their mill levies that called on the state to have to backfill the difference, 109 would see an increase of 1 mill, 49 would see no change at all, and 18 would have an increase of less than 1 mill.
If approved, the bill would head to the governor’s desk.
■ Monday: The House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee is to hear SB248, a measure that creates a special low-interest loan program for agricultural operations.
■ Tuesday: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Committee is to hear HB1298, a measure that would expand background check requirements to transfer a firearm to a new owner.
■ Wednesday: The House Education Committee is to discuss SB236, a measure aimed at increasing the capacity for early childhood care.
■ Thursday: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear HB1251, a measure that would put stricter controls over law enforcement’s authority to use chemical restraints.
■ Next week: There may not be one. Legislative leaders are hoping to end the 2021 session by the end of this week, but lawmakers could be working through the Memorial Day Weekend.
Check lege.colorado.gov. to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby