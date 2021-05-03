DENVER — This week, the House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear SB247, a measure that attempts to readjust some of the deadline requirements of the newly formed Congressional and Legislative redistricting commissions. That’s needed because of a delay in precinct-by-precinct population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that is needed to redraw congressional and legislative district lines, which is done once every 10 years.
n Monday: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1189, a measure that adds additional protections against air toxins in “covered facilities.”
n Tuesday: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is to discuss HB1071, a measure that would allow municipalities to go to ranked-choice voting, but only in nonpartisan elections such as city councils. Such voting methods, which are already in use around the nation, allow voters to choose more than one candidate, but by their level of preference. If no candidate wins more than 50%, candidates who win the most votes proceed to a run-off election.
n Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to look at HB1280, a measure that would require courts to hold bond-setting hearings within 48 hours after someone’s arrest, even if it’s for a defendant picked up because of a warrant from another jurisdiction. The ACLU filed a lawsuit last week against Mesa and Boulder county officials related to this issue.
n Thursday: The House State Affairs panel is to consider SB132, a measure calling for a study of the impacts of how digital communications, such as social media, use such technology as algorithms and face recognition. The measure is greatly watered down from actually attempting to regulate how digital technology is used.
n Next week: A House committee is to take up SB116, a measure already approved in the Senate to ban the use of Native American mascots in public schools sports programs.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby