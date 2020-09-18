While there won’t be any actual debates between candidates for U.S. Senate and the 3rd Congressional Districts at Club 20’s annual fall conference on Saturday, there still are plenty of debates going on.
Nearly all of those are for various state House and Senate seats, though there is one for the two candidates for the Colorado State Board of Education.
The debates, which anyone can watch for free without having to register for the conference, will be aired live on Club 20’s Facebook page. Recordings of those debates also will be uploaded to the Western Slope advocacy group’s YouTube channel by Saturday evening.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Club 20 officials decided to host this year’s debate virtually. They are to be done in studios at Colorado Mesa University with no live audiences.
Normally, the event highlights debates for statewide and congressional races, but three of those candidates — Democrats John Hickenlooper and Diane Mitsch Bush and Republican Lauren Boebert — declined to participate. U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican running against Hickenlooper, is to appear on his own.
The first debate will begin at 8:30 a.m. between incumbent state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, against his Democratic challenger, Alice Marie Slaven-Emond. A half hour after that, Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, will debate local Democrat Scott Beilfuss.
After a short break, next up will be Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, but not in a debate. His Democratic challenger, Seth Cagin, has opted not to participate. Then Rep. Barbara McLachlan, a Durango Democrat, will come up against Republican Marilyn Harris. McLachlan is to participate remotely.
By 10:40 a.m., the Western Slope’s newest state legislator, New Castle Republican Perry Will, will go up against Democrat Colin Wilhelm, followed by the only state Senate seat in the region up for re-election between incumbent Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Democrat Karl Hanlon.
At noon, the current 3rd Congressional District representative to the State Board of Education, Joyce Rankin, will discuss issues with Democrat Mayling Simpson, followed by Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Frisco, and Republican Kim McGahey.
The legislative debates will end with Democrat Judy Amable by herself for House District 13, which is Grand, Jackson and Boulder counties. Her Republican opponent, Kevin Sipple, did not respond to Club 20’s invitation. Then, state Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, will talk on his own. He has no challenger.
The day’s events will end with Gardner answering questions at 2 p.m.