Members of the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee said Wednesday they are hopeful Congress will approve additional aid for states and local governments, but they plan to proceed with cutting $3.3 billion out of next year’s state budget just in case they don’t.
On Tuesday, state lawmakers learned that the budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, is short $896 million, while next year’s projected revenues are expected to show a $2.42 billion shortfall.
While some of those cuts will be offset by a $1.7 billion allocation to the state from coronavirus aid bills already approved by Congress, JBC members aren’t yet sure how that money can be spent.
“We do have to meet federal guidance, and the federal guidance has been very clear that you can’t use that money for backfill,” said Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, and vice chair of the 6-member JBC. “We are doing a very diligent job of detailing and logging every single operation of state government that has changed in light of this pandemic in order to meet that qualification that the federal government had set out.”
Still, Moreno and other JBC members said they expect to be able to use all of whatever amount of that aid the state retains, which would free up money for other state programs, or at least require fewer cuts in order to balance next year’s budget, as is required by law.
The JBC members did say that despite this year’s shortfall, the $228 million in cuts that Gov. Jared Polis has already implemented along with the state’s reserve fund should allow the state to not have to make further cuts for the remainder of this fiscal year.
It’s next year’s cuts that are expected to be felt across the board, including the possibility of cutting Polis’ signature accomplishment last year, full-day kindergarten and pre-school education.
“It’s certainly very painful to be talking about that program, but I think we acknowledge as a Joint Budget Committee that we need to evaluate everything right now,” said Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, whose district includes part of Delta County. “Our public schools already are funded at such low levels in this state as compared to other states in the nation. Now, with the tremendous budget shortfall that we’re facing, we’re looking at significant reductions.”
The state’s 178 school districts and all special districts, not to mention counties, also could take a hit in reduced property tax revenues because of property valuation changes called for under the Gallagher Amendment, which limits how much homeowners pay in residential property taxes, Colorado Property Tax Administrator JoAnn Groff also told the JBC on Tuesday.
Groff said total reductions in school district revenues statewide could be as high as $491 million. For School District 51, that could amount to about $7.3 million. Mesa County could lose about $1.5 million, she said.
Currently, Congress is considering a fifth COVID-19 aid package to states and local governments, one that could make them whole, but because that isn’t yet law, and may never be, the Legislature has little choice but to approve cuts, but in the hope they can be reversed should that happen.
Meanwhile, in a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., one that U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., also attended, Polis said he’s gotten presidential assurances that federal help in the form of testing equipment and personal protection equipment is coming to Colorado, but he didn’t say if the two had a chance to talk about the new House bill.
Several congressional Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colorado, have already strongly come out against the new aid bill presented by Democrats in the U.S. House.
Tipton tweeted Wednesday he “will be voting NO on Speaker Pelosi’s $3T socialist wishlist,” saying it wasn’t a serious effort that has a chance at passing.