DENVER — Sassy, Padda, Cleo and Bill Murray all support a bill that would allow restaurants to let customers bring their dogs to their patio areas.
It’s unusual that names such as these are included in the legislative declaration section of a bill, but that support itself is usual. That’s because they all are the names of dogs owned by members of the Colorado House, which gave the bill a preliminary nod.
Lawmakers did that as kind of a tongue-in-cheek way of supporting the bill, which allows but does not require restaurant owners to institute provisions to let their customers bring their dogs to their outdoor eating areas.
Under SB78, introduced by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, the bill imposes certain restrictions on restaurants that choose to allow dogs, all surround maintaining safety and sanitary conditions, such as not allowing dogs on furniture, and keeping them on a leash or in a pet carrier.
The bill also disallows restaurant owners from letting dogs into areas where food is being prepared and requires them to ensure that pet owners are complying with any local laws related to sidewalks, public nuisances and sanitation.
Beyond putting the names of their own pets into the bill, other lawmakers took the opportunity Wednesday to make fun of the idea, including asking whether cat or even pig owners would be allowed to bring their pets to such restaurants, too.
Rep. Jovan Melton, D-Aurora, sarcastically made a reference to a movie about dogs that was produced back in 1955. “I was just watching Disney Plus and there was a documentary or some kind of movie where these two dogs were in the alley eating spaghetti,” Melton said, feigning a tear or two.
“It was one of the most romantic things I’ve ever seen. Without this bill, they would have to stay in the alley and not be on the patio, so let’s do this for the Lady and the Tramp. Let’s make sure that the dogs have a place on the patio,” he said.
The bill requires a final House vote, which could come as early as today, but because of some changes to it, it will have to head back to the Senate, where it had broad bipartisan support.