A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill into the Colorado Legislature this week to crack down on auto thefts in the state.
The measure, SB97, ends the practice of charging car thefts based on the value of a vehicle, but still gives prosecutors some leeway in the charges they file depending on the details of a crime.
“By eliminating value as a threshold for severity of punishment, we are treating auto theft victims equally, and ensuring equal protection under the law,” said Rep. Matt Soper, a Delta Republican who is one of four to introduce the bill. “The state must take a hard-line approach to auto theft. Those who steal should face felony charges, regardless of what the car or truck’s depreciated value is on the day of the crime.”
The bill also attempts to address repeat offenders, increasing the felony level for car thefts with two or more prior convictions for auto theft.
It also increases penalties if a thief possesses a stolen vehicle for more than 24 hours, alters its license plates, leaves the state with the stolen car, causes $1,000 or more in damages, injures someone or uses the vehicle in another crime.
Under current law, there are two levels of charges that can be filed for motor vehicle theft, which are based on the value of a vehicle.
Under the bill, three new aggravated motor vehicle theft categories would be created, punishable by between 3 to 12 years in prison and $100,000 to $750,000 in fines, depending on the charge.
“Right now, stealing a car worth less than $2,000 is treated as a misdemeanor, while stealing cars worth more than $2,000 is a felony,” said Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, an Arvada Democrat and one of the main sponsors of the bill.
“Coloradans are demanding we do something to reduce auto thefts in our state, and by eliminating this disparity Colorado will now treat every auto theft equally because a stolen car represents much more than stolen property,” she added. “This legislation levels the playing field and will improve equity, bolster protections for victims and create safer communities.”
According to the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, which recommended the bill, auto thefts in the state have seen an 86% increase from 2019 to 2021, leading the nation in per capita thefts.
The commission said the state had not done a comprehensive review of its auto theft sentencing laws since 1985.
The first hearing for the bill — which also was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, and Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster — before the Senate Judiciary Committee has not yet be set.