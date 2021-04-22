Animal acts and drought mitigation are only some of the ideas that saw some advancement in the Colorado Legislature on Wednesday.
One of those measures, House Bill 1242, would create a new Office of Agricultural Drought and Climate Resilience within the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
Without adding to that department's budget, the new office would provide technical assistance, non-regulated programs and incentives to farmers and ranchers to help them respond to threats related to droughts or climate change, such as wildfires and floods.
The bill passed the Colorado House on a party-line 40-23, with only Republicans voting against it, including Reps. Marc Catlin of Montrose, Perry Will of New Castle, Janice Rich of Grand Junction and Matt Soper of Delta.
Both Catlin and Will voted in favor of the measure when it was approved 10-1 in the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee earlier this month, and no Republican spoke out against it in the committee or both times it was reviewed on the House floor. Rep. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, cast that lone dissenting vote.
"We have to do what we can to mitigate and prepare for the increasingly severe droughts and other devastating climate events that are threatening our agriculture industry and producers," said Rep. Barbara McLachlan, a Durango Democrat who took over as the main sponsor of the bill because its original sponsor, Rep. Jeni Arndt, D-Fort Collins, resigned from the House last week after being elected Fort Collin's mayor earlier this month.
"This office will help agriculture producers, who are leading the way in climate resilience best practices, to get ready for and respond to changes that are already impacting the industry," McLachlan added. "(The bill will) help encourage more producers to implement strategies to minimize the impacts of climate change."
Catlin said he changed his vote, and said other Republicans followed suit, because too much of the bill was based on climate change and not enough on the needs of those in the agriculture industry.
"It just seems like they're taking ag and turning it into a climate change thing, and we need to be doing more about ag in my mind," said Catlin, who, in an unprecedented move, was named vice chairman of the committee Wednesday. "This was kind of a signal to the governor to say, 'Hey, let's talk about ag.'"
The bill now heads to the Colorado Senate, where Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Vail Democrat whose district includes Delta County, will shepherd it through the rest of the Legislature.
Also on the ag front, the Colorado Senate voted to send Senate Bill 135 to a conference committee to make sure that amendments placed on it by the House don't become a loophole for some to exploit, but continue to protect ag from its provisions.
The measure aims to ban traveling animal acts, such as circuses, to use certain animals, such as elephants and bears. The House amendment exempts ag-related animal events, such as rodeos and horse shows.
"The bill as was written already excluded rodeos, but we just want to make sure that when we clarify this that we don't create any unintentional consequences by giving circuses a free pass by just renaming themselves a rodeo," said Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada. "We do intend to continue to exclude rodeos. This bill was never meant for rodeos, and we're going to make sure that happens in conference committee."
A conference committee is made up of three members of the Senate from both parties and three from the House. Their job is to iron out any differences between the different versions of the bill.
The bill, which makes it a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 in fines per violation, also exempts zoos, horse shows, state and county fairs and other youth agriculture programs.