On the final day of the 2021 session, Democrats in the Colorado Legislature plan to give agricultural employees the same rights as all other workers, including the right to unionize and be paid at least the state’s minimum wage.
Republicans, however, say doing so would be financially devastating to farms and ranches, particularly those that aren’t owned by corporations.
Senate Bill 87 would remove agricultural employers and their workers as an exemption under the state’s Labor Peace Act, which would allow them to form and join labor unions with the right to collectively bargain for pay and working conditions.
It also would remove farm and ranch workers from an exemption to the state’s minimum wage law, which Colorado voters approved in 2016. As of Jan. 1, that wage went to $12.32 an hour.
“This bill advances the human rights of agriculture workers in Colorado while helping to keep Colorado’s agriculture workforce competitive with other large agricultural producing states across the country that have already adopted similar standards,” said Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, who helped introduce the bill.
Republicans said the kind of things that have occurred in other industries as far as how employees are treated does not occur in the agricultural industry, adding that the bill would only add costs to those already struggling to survive, and are not equipped to handle all the new rules and regulations that the bill would impose.
Because of some pushback from Democrats who represent agricultural areas of the state, it was amended to allow for much of how those new agricultural worker rights would be implemented to be decided through rule making by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The bill also requires farms and ranches to pay overtime, require meal and rest breaks, and limit the use of short-handed tools except were required in certain circumstances.
Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, said the bill shows a clear lack of understanding about how farms and ranches operate, saying some of the bill’s provisions are simply not workable.
“This bill is probably the most devastating bill to agriculture than we have ever seen,” said Sonnenberg, who operates a family farm in northeast Colorado. “For those on marginal incomes, when their food price has to increase, the vegetable costs have to increase to cover the labor force, those are the people that are going to be hurt. We are causing more damage than we are fixing a problem.”
Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, said the nation’s agricultural system is designed to keep the cost of food that ends up on people’s kitchen tables as low as possible, saying it costs more to get that food to market than it does to produce it.
As a result, anything that adds to their expenses can mean the difference between staying in business or selling off their land and water rights.
“It’s built so that ag crop, when it leaves the gate, everybody that touches it after that makes more money than the people who produced it,” Catlin said. “If you put a loaf of bread in a sack, you get paid more than the guy that raised the wheat to put the bread together.”
Catlin said the bill attempts to take a manufacturing plant-like template in how companies treat employees, and superimpose it on farms and ranches.
Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, said the bill is about basic human rights that all employees enjoy, rights that have not been afforded to agricultural workers.
Danielson, another sponsor of the bill, said Republicans talk about agriculture as if it’s all about farmers and ranchers, and not about the 50,000 people who work on them.
“Very few of them are business owners, landowners,” Danielson said. “Most of them, the overwhelming majority of the agricultural industry are the workers who drive it. You cannot separate them, and the opponents (of the bill) would like to do exactly that.”
The Senate on Tuesday signed off on changes the House made to the bill earlier this week on a straight 19-15 party-line vote, with all Republicans opposing it. It now heads to Gov. Jared Polis.