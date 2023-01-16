DENVER — The Colorado Legislature will begin its second week, but don’t expect them to hear many bills just yet. That’s because there still is some beginning-of-the-session things to do first.
Today: Legislature closed for Martin Luther King Day.
DENVER — The Colorado Legislature will begin its second week, but don’t expect them to hear many bills just yet. That’s because there still is some beginning-of-the-session things to do first.
Today: Legislature closed for Martin Luther King Day.
Tuesday: Gov. Jared Polis is to give his first state-of-the-state speech for his second term, his fifth such address since taking office in 2018.
Wednesday and Thursday: Corresponding committees in the Colorado House and Senate will hold joint meetings to be briefed by members of the Joint Budget Committee to hear specific state spending matters related to the general topics each address.
Next week: The first bills that have been introduced will see their first committee hearings, including a bill in the House, by Rep. Rick Taggart, to give charter schools more time in their applications processes, and several measures in the Senate addressing various affordable housing issues.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak. Local lawmakers can be contacted at: rick.taggart.house@state.co.us, matthew.soper.house@state.co.us, marc.catlin.house@state.co.us, elizabeth.velasco.house@state.co.us, janice.rich.senate@state.co.us, cleave.simpson.senate@state.co.us and perry.will.senate@state.co.us
— Charles Ashby
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:31:04 AM
Sunset: 05:16:44 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:30:39 AM
Sunset: 05:17:49 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:30:12 AM
Sunset: 05:18:55 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:29:43 AM
Sunset: 05:20:01 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:29:12 AM
Sunset: 05:21:08 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:28:39 AM
Sunset: 05:22:16 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:28:04 AM
Sunset: 05:23:23 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Snow showers. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.