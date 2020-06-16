The Colorado Legislature could have stayed in session for another month or so but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers officially ended the 2020 session Monday.
Those lawmakers actually had hoped to end the session by Saturday, but because of last-minute negotiations over a few controversial bills, they extended it a few days.
A major stumbling block from ending the session sooner was over a bill known as the so-called Fair Tax Act.
That act, HB1420, initially was intended to raise millions of dollars in future tax revenue primarily to help pay for K-12 education by getting rid of numerous tax breaks given to corporations and wealthy taxpayers.
But a huge blowback from numerous business organizations, and a skeptical governor who said he wasn’t in support of the original plan, forced sponsors of the bill to scale back the idea.
At first, the bill would have raised about $248 million in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. About $175 million of that would have been earmarked for public schools. The change also was expected to bring in about $408 million a year in future years.
But the bill was greatly trimmed in the Senate late Saturday as part of a larger deal between the two major parties, raising only about $94 million the first year.
Part of that deal was to place a measure on this fall’s ballot asking voters to increase taxes on tobacco and vaping products, raising about $168 million a year, all of which would go to K-12. The proposal would increase the 84-cent per pack tax to as much as $1.80, and other nicotine and tobacco products by as much as 22% over time.
It is the second referred measure to the fall ballot. The other is a ballot measure to repeal the state’s Gallagher Amendment, which governs how property taxes are assessed.
Democrats said that extra money from the act would be needed in the coming years because of what the pandemic did to the state’s economy, which dramatically lowered expected revenues from sales and income taxes.
Regardless of that deal, both bills passed mostly on party-line votes in the House and Senate, with Republicans predominantly voting against them.
GOP lawmakers argued that it will be the very businesses that HB1420 negatively impacts that will drive what kind of economic comeback the state sees, saying that would take longer because of the burden the act places on them.
“Right now, we can’t afford to cut and whittle business that we currently have,” said Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose.
Over the past week, lawmakers also have approved a slew of bills that are intended to help the state’s economy recover or to protect Coloradans because of the downturn in the economy.
They include such things as:
n SB215: This measure diverts $54 million into the state’s new reinsurance program, which is designed to give insurers that offer policies on the state’s health care exchange their own insurance to help offset the price of high-cost patients, thus lowering premiums for Coloradans who purchase health coverage on the market.
n HB1410: This bill directs $20 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to provide housing assistance to those who can’t make their rent or mortgage payments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
n SB212: This idea, which stemmed from the pandemic, would maintain relaxation of laws that allow for the continued use of obtaining physical and mental health access to professionals through tele-health technologies.
n SB205: Though criticized by the state’s business community, this measure would require all employers to provide at least six days of paid sick time to all workers, and up to 80 additional hours of paid sick leave during times of a declared public health emergency.
n HB1413: This new low- interest loan program dedicates more than $100 million over the next several years to small businesses, particularly those that were not able to take advantage of the federal Payroll Protection Program.
n HB1415: The measure provides whistleblower protections to workers to report violations of state orders and unsafe conditions during a public health emergency.