The Colorado Legislature ended the 2021 session on Tuesday, approving a slew of controversial bills at the last minute, and attempting to overturn a governor’s veto.
One of those controversial measures was a bill to allow agricultural workers the right to form unions and collectively bargain for pay and working conditions. Another was a measure to allow victims of sexual abuse when they were children to sue any organization that attempted to cover up that abuse or protect their attackers.
And, although more than two-thirds of senators and representatives initially voted for a measure that Gov. Jared Polis had vetoed, lawmakers weren’t willing to override the veto on House Bill 1092.
The governor said in early May that bill, which would have allowed future lieutenant governors to run for other offices at the same time, was a bad idea.
In his veto letter, Polis said the bill could have unintended consequences, saying it could stifle new candidates to run for office if a lieutenant governor candidate is in the race for some other seat.
Some lawmakers said their attempt to overturn the governor’s veto wasn’t about politics, but what they saw as good policy, and to assert the Legislature’s right to pass bills to as it sees fit.
“House Bill 1092 passed both chambers with overwhelming, bipartisan support,” said Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, who introduced the bill with Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker.
“The General Assembly is an independent institution beholden only to the people who elected us,” Williams told members of the House in trying to persuade them to approve an override. “When it comes to public policy, the buck starts with the (Legislature) and it ultimately stops with the (Legislature) as well.”
The original bill passed with 44 votes in the House and 30 in the Senate. To override a governor’s veto, that requires 44 of the House’s 65 members, and 24 in the 35-member Senate. The override effort fell far short of that threshold, with 30 voting for it, and 35 against in the House. As a result, it couldn’t be considered in the Senate.
Under current law, lieutenant governor candidates aren’t elected separately, but chosen by the leading gubernatorial candidate who wins their party’s primary.
MOVING MONEY
Lawmakers did approve numerous other measures on its final day, including a bill to use federal stimulus money to help improve affordable housing and a measure to provide more state stimulus money for broadband deployment, particularly in rural areas of the state.
During the session, the Legislature approved billions of dollars in state and federal money aimed at stimulating the state’s economy and helping people recover from what the pandemic did to it.
UNFINISHED WORK
The session did come with some failures for some lawmakers, some of which surrounded efforts to combat climate change and others aimed at police reform.
One of those measures, SB273, would have prevented law enforcement from arresting people for a variety of non-violent offenses, including some misdemeanor drug offenses, something law enforcement agencies across the state opposed on grounds the bill would tie their hands too much.
The bill had cleared the Senate on a party-line vote, with Democrats supporting it, but was killed in a House committee, with Democrats joining Republicans opposing it.
It’s main sponsor, Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, said he will return next year with the idea again.
“The purpose of this bill was to heal and reset the relationship between law enforcement and the community, ending dangerous practices that have both criminalized poverty and taken innocent lives,” Lee said. “But this is not the end. We will continue fighting for justice.”
Although the Legislature backed away from a bill dealing with greenhouse gas emissions, it did pass other measures designed to help the environment, including a bill aimed at phasing out the use of Styrofoam and single-use plastic bags.
Under House Bill 1162, stores may continue to provide customers with plastic bags or recycled carryout bags for a fee of 10 cents per bag starting in 2023, but bans their use the following year. It also allows local governments to impose a higher per-bag fee.
The bill also prohibits food establishments from providing polystyrene carryout containers starting in 2024.
While the Legislature did kill SB200, a measure to reduce carbon emissions that Polis had threatened to veto, it did pass HB1266, a bill that calls on the oil and gas and manufacturing industries to reduce air pollution emissions, and creates an independent office to help monitor emissions.