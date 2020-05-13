Before the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed Colorado’s economy, the state was poised to see a minor surplus in revenues. After it, the Colorado Legislature is eyeing a $3.3 billion shortfall.
In updating their revenue projections, legislative economists said Tuesday that the impact the pandemic has had on the state’s revenues from fees and taxes dipped nearly $896 million for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and $2.42 billion for the next fiscal year. All that comes after Gov. Jared Polis already trimmed nearly $228 million from this year’s budget.
That means that when lawmakers return to complete the 2020 legislative session later this month, they will have to come up with a lot of deep budget cuts unless Congress comes up with more aid for states and local governments.
“This forecast confirms what we have anticipated for some time, there will certainly be painful decisions ahead,” said Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada and a JBC member.
“Today’s budget forecast is stark,” added Rep. Julie McCluskie, another JBC Democrat whose district includes Delta County. “We will continue to look for ways to address our state’s pressing public health concerns, and minimize the impact from this crisis on education and critical public health and safety services.”
Kate Watkins, chief economist for the nonpartisan Legislative Council, the research and staffing arm of the General Assembly, said her office had been predicting a downward trend in the state’s economy since last December, but nothing like this.
“We were starting to see slowing across the board and we expected that slowing trend to continue in future years,” Watkins told the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, which drafts the state’s annual spending plan. “In March, of course, we started to see the effects of COVID-19. However, what has transpired over the last two months has in many ways been unimaginable. Instead of that slight contraction, it’s been a very severe contraction in economic activity.”
The economists said that deficit constitutes about a 25% drop in revenue, and that assumes that things don’t get any worse.
The only good news that the economists had for lawmakers is that they are anticipating, barring a second wave of the virus forcing another business closure or too many companies going out of business, that the state’s economy will return to where it left off by 2022.
As things stand now, the economists are predicting a negative 5.6% growth rate over the next year or two.
“Certainly our forecast assumes that some businesses won’t reopen,” Watkins said. “Depending on the extent of that, we could be harder hit than what we’re currently expecting. There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty facing the economy, both nationally and in Colorado. While this does suggest sort of a strong rebound, it’s highlighting an extremely strong contraction in economic activity.”
Those cuts are expected to be somewhat mitigated by the $1.7 billion that Colorado received under the coronavirus aid package approved by Congress in March. That money was not factored into the pending cuts by the economists because the Legislature hasn’t yet decided what to do with it.
Legislative leaders have said they intend to share some of that money with local governments that also are hard hit by the economic downturn, but exactly how much or how that is to be done is not yet known.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in Colorado and several other Western states are urging Congress to approve a fifth, $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package, one that would allocate $1 trillion to states and all local governments, not just larger ones. The last aid package only included money for states and local governments with populations of more than 500,000.
In that vein, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-2nd, announced that congressional leaders have included his proposed $375 billion Coronavirus Community Relief Act into a new bill unveiled on Tuesday to do just that.
Neguse said that bill, known as the Heroes Act, would include $375 billion for local governments of all sizes, and an additional $500 billion for states. If it passes, the current allocation for that money could mean about $4 billion to Colorado, more than wiping out its expected deficit. For Mesa County, the bill could mean $58 million, while Grand Junction could see $22 million.
The rest of the money in the bill would go to the U.S. Postal Service, food stamp programs, and help for states’ dwindling unemployment insurance trust funds. So far, Colorado has spent about $315 million out of its fund, which economists are expecting to go insolvent by the end of this fiscal year.
As a result, businesses that pay into that fund could see increased premiums next year, something Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, said couldn’t come at a worse time.
“If we can get dollars from an entity, the federal government, that prints them out of thin air, we in fact should probably take those as opposed to putting that burden on the backs of the job creators and the workers of Colorado,” Lundeen said.
Local governments also are expected to see a massive hit from the state’s severance taxes, money that mineral extraction companies, such as oil and natural gas drillers and coal mines, pay based on production levels.
Meredith Moon, another legislative economist, said severance tax collections are expected to dip by about 37% over the next year, primarily because of dramatic drops in oil prices.
As a result, she’s expecting severance tax collections to go from about $133 million this fiscal year to just $16 million next year.
While half of severance taxes go to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and to water projects, the other half goes to local governments in the form of direct disbursements and grants for specific projects.
Moon said the drop in oil prices started just before the pandemic hit because of a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which led to a boost in oil production. The problem became worse when stay-at-home orders were implemented across the globe, dramatically reducing demand and causing per-gallon prices to plummet.
The good news is that situation didn’t impact natural gas production, which Moon said could benefit from it all.
“One upside to this is, when you cut oil production, natural gas production is cut in tandem, but demand hasn’t decreased like the demand for oil,” she said. “It typically increases in the winter months when it’s colder. Natural gas prices are actually expected to increase as a result of this.”
The Legislature suspended this year’s session back in March, shortly after Polis declared his first state of emergency, and later, his stay-at-home order.
For now, lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol on May 26. Originally, it was planning to return next week, but delayed that reopening to better prepare the House and Senate chambers and committee rooms to comply with social distancing protocols and other necessary changes.