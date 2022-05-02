The Colorado Senate gave final approval to a bill Friday that would establish the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program that voters approved in 2020.
That measure, HB1133, which heads to Gov. Jared Polis for his signature, may end up being moot if the Colorado Supreme Court rules the program unconstitutional.
In February, the high court agreed to hear a case filed by a Grand Junction company saying its provisions violate those of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
The case, which had been dismissed by a Denver court in December, argues that the new program is unconstitutional because the wage tax it imposes to fund the program is applied unevenly, violating the TABOR as a result.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Grand Junction-based Chronos Builders, which is partly owned by Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, says the tax treats employers differently based on their size and a worker’s annual income, doesn’t apply to government employees and caps collection of the tax on annual wages that are above $143,000.
When Denver District Judge Michael Martinez dismissed the case, he wrote that the funding mechanism isn’t an income tax, but was approved by voters as a separate law.
The suit was filed by the right-leaning Denver law firm Public Trust Institute, which has since been taken over by Advance Colorado, a nonprofit organization that aids conservative candidates and causes.
The bill, which cleared both the House and Senate on party-line votes, with Republicans voting against it, creates the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act, and dictates to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment how it is to operate.
Under it, employers and workers would pay a portion of their weekly wages into it, allowing workers to apply for a percentage of their pay when they need to take time off to tend to family emergencies or medical problems.
The measure also finalizes how the program would be funded, who qualifies for the money and how payments are made.
“Finalizing the financing is a huge victory for Colorado workers, especially women of color who are more likely to work in jobs without paid family and medical leave,” said Katlin Altone, chair of the Paid Leave Implementation Coalition that helped get voters to approve Proposition 118.
“A secure, publicly run program will mean that families in our state will have the peace of mind that they can care for a seriously ill family member of a new child, and still be able to stay financially afloat,” she said. “It’s a meaningful improvement in workers’ rights.”
A related measure would temporarily reduce the employers’ portion from 0.9% of a worker’s weekly pay to 0.81%. Business groups have balked at that as too little to do them any good. That reduction under HB1305 would be good for six months starting next year, when payments are set to begin. Employees would still pay 0.9%.