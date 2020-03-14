DENVER — For the first time ever, the Colorado Legislature is heading toward a suspension of this year’s session until at least March 30 because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
While there are no confirmed cases of anyone in the Capitol Building contracting the deadly disease, lawmakers late this week decided to prepare for this unprecedented action, keeping in line with other aspects of society that are delaying or cancelling events where large numbers of people congregate.
To date, there are now 77 presumptive cases in the state, with 28 new ones reported on Friday. That figure, however, is expected to rise before it goes down, Gov. Jared Polis said in a press briefing. Three of those cases are listed as critical.
Health officials in El Paso County announced Friday that the state has seen its first death from the disease, a woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions.
“It was just a matter of time till we have our first fatality here in Colorado,” Polis said. “Out of those recent cases are evidence of community spread in the metro area. We’ve already confirmed evidence of community spread in a number of resort communities. None of this should be surprising. We said this was likely a few days ago.”
Though there are only 100 elected legislators, there are hundreds more who descend on the Capitol during the session, including staff, lobbyists, citizens who testify on bills and large tour groups, a number of whom are children.
“We are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and are in close contact with state agencies, public health experts and the governor,” said House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder. “Any decision we make will be informed by public health experts and our state’s Constitution.”
Unlike other large-crowd events that can decide for themselves to shut down — Gov. Jared Polis on Friday called on any with 250 people or more to do so — the Legislature is somewhat constrained because of requirements under the Colorado Constitution.
That document limits any regular legislative session to last no more than 120 days. That provision in law, however, is unclear if that means 120 consecutive days. To help answer that question, lawmakers have introduced a resolution to ask the Colorado Supreme Court to help them determine if they can extend the planned adjournment date beyond May 6, when it is scheduled to end.
That ruling will help determine if any legislative recess would last for only a few days or a few weeks.
“Unlike a sports league, an amusement park or a parade, the General Assembly is obligated to follow the Colorado Constitution,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker. “We are determined to prioritize the health and safety of all who work in, or visit, the Colorado State Capitol, and that means taking these steps to ensure we remain constitutionally compliant in every action we take.”
As part of its possible shutdown, the four leaders in the Colorado House and Senate from both parties jointly introduced a bill Thursday that would allow the upcoming county assemblies more leeway in how they conduct their local political conventions. Those assemblies, including in Mesa County, are scheduled for next Saturday.
The bill, which is being fast-tracked through the legislative process, would allow the parties to implement looser voting requirements for delegates, such as voting remotely or allowing for proxy voting.
Legislators are to meet in a rare Saturday session today to complete that measure, HB1359, and send it to the governor as soon as possible.
The local political parties have not yet announced exactly how they will proceed for next weekend’s assemblies.
Meanwhile, the governor announced additional measures, including advising, but not ordering, that any scheduled event that expects 250 people or more to either postpone them temporarily or cancel them outright. He also advised that all other events should help ensure people are kept at least 6 feet apart.
The public health departments of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, which have been working in concert to collectively deal with the pandemic, issued an order Friday to take that even further, ordering limits on large public gatherings to no more than 50 people. For smaller events, the three agencies also are advising people to maintain a social distance of 6 feet between each other.
While there have been no reported cases in Garfield County — nor in Mesa, Delta or Montrose counties as of yet — Eagle County has seen 16 cases, and Pitkin 10. Three more are in Gunnison County, two in Routt County and two more in the Summit Valley. The bulk of all cases are on the Front Range, stretching from Fort Collins to Pueblo.
The governor also has ordered the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to loosen rules governing the certification of medical professionals, primarily doctors and nurses, and is asking physicians who have recently retired or left their practices to contact their former employers to offer their aid in dealing with coronavirus cases.
Polis said that’s only meant to ensure there are enough medical professionals available should there be a surge of new cases, or existing doctors and nurses have to self-isolate if they become ill. He’s also activated a part of the Colorado National Guard to utilize its medics to help as well.
When Polis declared a state of emergency over the pandemic last week, he ordered county DMV offices to allow motorists 65 and over to renew their licenses online, waiving the current law that requires them to appear in person.
On Friday, the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles also announced that it would waive any late fees for 30 days for those drivers who want to wait to renew their vehicle registrations.
The governor noted that the vast majority of coronavirus test results, about 90%, have turned up negative, indicating that many more people actually are suffering normal flu or cold conditions.
“That means that if you have a cold or flu, while you should stay out of circulation and not go to work and avoid contact with others, it is still more likely than not that you are experiencing a cold or flu as opposed to the coronavirus,” he said.
The governor also repeated a warning to Coloradans to take precautions against contracting the virus, including washing hands frequently, refraining from touching their eyes or mouth and staying home when ill.
Polis said that while the state is doing everything it can to identify cases, and help mitigate the health and financial impacts of it, he did take the opportunity to chide the federal government for waiting too long to act.
“The truth is, the lack of early action out of Washington to ensure the availability of mass testing has hampered our ability to avoid mass disruption to our lives and economy, as well as putting thousands of our most vulnerable at a higher risk,” he said. “But we can’t dwell on what happened a month or two ago. This isn’t political. We need to focus on what’s important. We need all hands on deck.”