State lawmakers returned to the Colorado Capitol Building on Tuesday after a two-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the day’s proceedings made clear that things were not business as usual.
Because of the public health threat, access to the chambers and the building itself was limited to lawmakers and essential staff, with most wearing face masks, staying far apart and working their way around plexiglass panels that have been installed between desks and other areas of the House and Senate chambers.
Some lawmakers were even relegated to the galleries above the floors of the House and Senate, areas generally reserved for guests and visitors.
According to press pool reports — members of the Capitol Press Corps are taking turns covering each day’s activities in person from the floors of both chambers — virtually all senators from both parties were wearing masks, but few Republicans in the House were doing so.
One Republican senator, Vicki Marble of Fort Collins, said she wasn’t wearing a mask because of health reasons, saying she’s had pneumonia and has allergies and has difficulty breathing out of masks.
“Air flow is the most important thing for me,” she told Marianne Goodland of Colorado Politics, who was acting as the pool reporter in the Senate.
Lawmakers spent most of the day on the floor and in various committees clearing out some leftover items from when the Legislature was last in session back in March, and clearing their calendars of bills that won’t be considered going forward, particularly measures that calls for any kind of spending.
That’s because the Legislature is facing a $3.3 billion budget shortfall for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Among planned cuts include about $577 million to K-12 education.
Adding the money that the Legislature trimmed from public schools during the last recession a decade ago, money that has yet to be paid back, the state’s debt to K-12 would rise to nearly $1.15 billion.
That figure could go higher if the Legislature also decides to trim funding for all-day kindergarten, something it hasn’t yet done.
Some high-profile measures that lawmakers were considering, such as a public option for insurance on the state’s health care market and a family and medical paid leave bill, are already on the chopping block because of their expected costs.
Lawmakers, however, do plan to introduce measures in the coming days aimed at helping Coloradans deal with impacts from the virus and what it did to the state’s economy, such as increases in unemployment benefits, bans on price gouging, paid sick leave for workers who don’t have it and other job protection measures.
“We want to act quickly to minimize our time in the Legislature, but also to help Coloradans rebuild their lives and recover from the pandemic,” House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, said before the Legislature reconvened. “We’re going to focus on three areas: Getting back to work safely, helping hardworking Colorado families make ends meet and then protecting education, health and safety. There’s also going to be a big focus on the budget, and a variety of must-pass legislation.”
One of those measures is a bill to extend the statute of limitations in civil lawsuits on sexual assaults against a child. That measure, HB1296, cleared the House Judiciary Committee in early March, and won preliminary approval in the House on Tuesday.
“This is a landmark bill,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, who introduced the bill with Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City. “It eliminates the statute of limitations for rape and sexual assault, and will join just a few other states that have done this. It takes years for (a victim), especially a child victim, to be able to talk to authorities or even an attorney to raise a civil action. This bill respects that.”
That bill, which calls for no additional state expenditures, requires a final House vote before it can head to the Senate.
Gov. Jared Polis said he is working with state lawmakers to find ways to make some of the temporary programs initiated because of the pandemic permanent, such as paid sick time for hourly workers who don’t have that benefit.
He said such a program would be helpful to ensure a second wave of the virus doesn’t come about because an ill employee is forced to go to work due to a loss in pay.
“We don’t want sick workers to have an artificial incentive to go to work or lose their paycheck,” Polis said. “That needs to continue so employees, if they’re feeling ill, are able to stay home and get tested.”
Meanwhile, lawmakers said they have other ideas designed to help the economy recover and get more people off of unemployment as soon as possible, a daunting task considering the more than 477,000 Coloradans who have filed for regular unemployment benefits or federal aid since March. That includes keeping some of the relaxed regulations on businesses, and extending unemployment benefits.
Last Friday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported that the state’s unemployment rate more than doubled in April to 12%, up from 5.4% in March and 2.8% in April 2019.
The rate in Grand Junction and Mesa County was slightly higher, at 12.6%. A year ago it was 3.3%.