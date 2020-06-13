The Colorado Legislature on Friday formally referred a measure to the fall ballot to ask voters to repeal the Gallagher Amendment.
That amendment, approved by voters in 1982, was intended to bring balance to how much homeowners pay in property taxes compared to commercial property. Under it, the tax must maintain a 45%-55% split between the two.
Over the years, it had maintained the business property tax at 29%, as the amendment requires, but lowered the residential rate from 21% to 7.15%.
But supporters of the bill, including such Republicans as Reps. Matt Soper of Delta and Janice Rich of Grand Junction, said that because of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the amendment has resulted in too high a tax burden on businesses, almost four times as much.
“Talk to the local business owners who’ve had to shut their doors,” said Rep. Daneya Esgar, who partly introduced the bill with Soper. “The revenue that they could have been collecting right now is going to help them pay their property taxes. So yeah, this is going to impact business, if we don’t move, if we don’t change.”
The measure required a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate because it would alter the state’s Constitution. It earned more than enough bipartisan support, passing the House 47-18 and the Senate 27-7.
While it did get the needed votes to make the ballot, not all lawmakers liked the idea.
Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins, scolded lawmakers who support the measure, saying it is more about special interest groups than Colorado homeowners, particularly for older residents.
Bockenfeld said that while the measure would freeze the residential rate at 7.15%, homeowners will end up seeing higher tax bills as the value of their homes increase.
“Think about the fact that we have an aging population in this state,” Bockenfeld said. “Your grandparents, your parents, think about this. This is going to be a tax increase, a tax increase on them. Do not throw a complicated issue on the ballot so a ton of money from special interests can go in and manipulate these folks.”
Esgar said those so-called special interest groups are local governments, school districts and special districts that oversee such things as fire protection and libraries, which are the ones that rely almost entirely on property taxes.
She said the amendment, as it works now, is costing those local governments needed tax revenues to operate, a deficit that will continue to increase as time goes by. Projections show that statewide, local governments are expected to lose up to $500 million when the new two-year property value reassessments are done next year, as called for under Gallagher.
Those reassessments, which decide at what rate residential property is to be charged, are based on property values in the Denver metropolitan area. Rural lawmakers argue because of that, rates are unfairly skewed elsewhere in the state because Front Range property values are so much higher.
“This is about fixing a problem,” Esgar said. “This isn’t a money grab. This is freezing things where they are today. Gallagher was a great intended amendment. It was supposed to let things balance and fluctuate as our economy grew. Under TABOR, we could never fluctuate back to keep the balance.”