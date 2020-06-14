A bill to ban the use of gay and transgender panic in defense cases against charges of violent acts or hate crimes on members of the LGBTQ community is on its way to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.
The measure, SB221, would join Colorado with 10 other states that similarly have banned the use of that defense.
The National LGBT Bar Association describes panic defense as a legal strategy that asks a jury to find that a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity is to blame for a defendant’s violent reaction, including murder.
The association says that in recent years, juries across the nation have acquitted dozens of accused murderers who used the defense, which usually is combined with other defenses, particularly in heat-of-passion cases.
“It’s time for this defense strategy to be abolished,” said Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, who partially introduced the measure with Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta. “We cannot say that we value the lives and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ population if we allow legal defense strategies that rely on prejudice to be practiced in our courts.”
Titone is Colorado's first known transgender lawmaker. Polis, who is openly gay, is expected to sign it into law.
Under the bill, a defendant cannot introduce any evidence related to the discovery of, knowledge about or potential disclosure of a victim's actual or perceived gender, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.
That includes under any circumstances whether the victim had made a non-forcible romantic or sexual advance toward a defendant, even if the defendant and victim were involved in an current or previous intimate relationship.
“This bill shows that we’re willing to take action and prove that we truly value the LGBTQ+ community, especially the vulnerable lives of black trans women,” Titone said. “Everyone deserves a just and fair trial, and this will go a long way to show that we are ready and willing to take the safety of the LGBTQ+ community seriously.”
The bill cleared the House on Friday on a 63-1 vote, with only Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins, dissenting. It unanimously cleared the Senate earlier this week.
Ironically, lawmakers in a Senate committee, including Democrats, voted to kill the bill earlier this month, but later resurrected it. That happened the first day the Legislature returned from a two-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and were killing numerous bills not related to that public health crisis.