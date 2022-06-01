Leitner-Poma of America is one of the premier ski lift manufacturers in the nation. The company, with its headquarters in Grand Junction, manufactures and sells cable transport systems, like surface lifts, chair lifts, gondolas, trams, inclined elevators, and industrial trams.
The company came to the Grand Valley in 1981. A few factors played into the decision to pick Grand Junction as its location. First, there was the appeal of western Colorado, it was also all about location, location, location, and, of course, there was the good weather of the region.
“Grand Junction is very centrally located. Western Colorado was a great spot with great weather, meaning we’d be able to manufacture inside and outside throughout the year,” said Leitner-Poma President and CEO Daren Cole. “At that time, Grand Junction was the hub for a lot of skiers. Everybody would fly into Grand Junction and then take buses to Aspen and Vail and Crested Butte and Montrose. At that time, Grand Junction was really the gateway to a lot of great skiing. It had and still has great access to highways. It’s centrally located. That’s how we ended up here,”
It’s worth noting that Leitner and Poma were two separate companies until 2002, when they finally merged and became Leitner-Poma of America.
The company was actually in Colorado, however, long before it ever came to Mesa County. Operating under the name Pomalift, Inc., the company was based in Colorado in the early 1950s. For a lot of the company’s early work, the term Pomalift was largely used to describe most platter type surface lifts.
As a lifelong skier, Cole has spent decades hitting slopes around Colorado.
When he takes a ride up a mountain, he said it’s special when he knows it’s a lift from Leitner-Poma.
“I’ve got a lot of pride knowing that we were the ones to have installed the lifts at a lot of these places, especially when you’re actually there using this equipment, and knowing that our company made this possible,” Cole said.
Two of those areas that have Leitner-Poma equipment are his favorites.
“Powderhorn is one of my most favorites, just because I’m there once or twice every week. Crested Butte is really great though, too,” he said.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort’s Flat Top Flyer quad lift was a refurbishment project a few years ago, Cole said. The Aspen mountains are “predominately all our projects,” and the company has done extensive work in Crested Butte, Steamboat Springs and Vail as well, he explained.
When Leitner-Poma came to Grand Junction, its original headquarters was where Western Colorado Community College currently is located off 25 Road. Now, Leitner-Poma is based at a new facility not far from the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The company’s work is wide- reaching. From installing chairlifts in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, for the 1984 Winter Olympics to installing North America’s first ever Double Loading System in Breckenridge in 1989, the list of what projects the company has completed over the years is simply enormous.
Since the companies merged in 2002, they were responsible for the installation of the first wind turbine in Malles, Italy, in 2003, the opening of a new snow groomer plant in Sterzing, Italy, in 2004, the installation of the highest detachable chairlift system in the world in Breckenridge in 2005, the installation of the continent’s first ever six-place Bubble chair in Mount Snow, Vermont, in 2011, and the installation of North America’s fastest 10-person Gondola in Vail, the following year.
Business is still booming for Leitner-Poma.
“Right now we’re doing projects in Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone, but I’d say we’re probably in every ski resort in North America, in some capacity,” Cole said.
Many early Poma chairlifts were used for the Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California, in 1960, Sarajevo, Yugoslavia in 1984, Albertville, France, in 1992, and Lillehammer, Norway, for the 1994 games.
Cole says that the company’s “bread-and-butter” has long been in the mountain and ski industry, but has been branching out into cable transportation and urban transportation systems as of late.
Locally, the company installed the Glenwood Springs gondola to take visitors up to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. That was followed by an upgrade on the second gondola, Cole said.
“They got so popular and so busy, they needed to increase their capacity at the facility, so that’s been a great partnership from the initial installation to the upgrade,” he said.
Leitner-Poma also prides itself about being “made in America.”
“We’ve taken a stance where we are made in America by American craftsmen. I’d say probably 80-90% of what we manufacture is done so here in Grand Junction,” Cole said.
Despite the company’s massive success, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly proved to be a hindrance.
“At the time COVID began shutting everything down, we were going into what would have been a record year for us. We had big orders with Vail Resorts. They didn’t cancel, but they postponed everything for one year. So that really upset the market as a whole. We survived that first year of COVID. We kept everybody employed, paid everybody, and didn’t lay anybody off. Then 2021 ended up being an awesome year. We did our Vail projects, and this year we’re going into what now seems like it may be a record year,” Cole said.
Shipping has also been a challenge.
“Everything we do is over the road. Semi-trucks are mostly used, but with smaller components of the project, we use smaller crews. This has been one of our biggest challenges this year, what with the lesser availability of trucks and just the higher prices of everything,” Cole said.
Even with the pandemic’s impact dropping, Leitner-Poma still faces the rising cost of raw materials, which in turn hurts manufacturing.
“We’ve seen our raw material costs increase drastically. If you look at steel alone, I think steel is up almost 130%. We’ve had to absorb massive, massive cost increases,” Cole said.
The Grand Junction manufacturing hub starts revving up this time of year.
“Anything ski related is started right now, in late April or early May. Our objective is to complete that project between mid-September and mid-December,” Cole said. “We try to have it up and running by Thanksgiving, or at the latest, by Christmas. Other non-ski projects can go through the winter, it just depends on if it’s more mountain or ski, or more urban and entertainment related.”
Despite the obstacles, Cole says that the company’s national and international success can largely be attributed to its adaptability, and forsees a good deal of success in the near future.