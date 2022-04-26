Angela Lema, a District 51 School Board member, has until May 6 to report the $3,000 she received from the Mesa County Republican Party last fall in her bid for a board seat, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has ruled.
In a letter to Lema last week, the office’s campaign finance and lobbying enforcement manager, Luis Lipchak, issued an “opportunity to cure” letter to Lema, saying she has 10 days to report the money.
“The division makes the initial determination that the alleged violation may be curable,” Lipchak wrote. “Under (Colorado law) a respondent may cure alleged campaign finance violations under certain circumstances. If respondent intends to cure, respondent has 10 business days from the date of this notice to do so.”
Lema received the money on Sept. 24, which the county party properly reported at the time.
The party also reported identical $3,000 donations on that same day to two other candidates for the board: Andrea Haitz and Will Jones. All three won their races.
While Haitz properly reported the money in her next campaign finance report, as is required, Jones didn’t. After a similar complaint was filed against him, a lawsuit ultimately was filed by the Secretary of State’s Office to get him to comply.
The initial complaint against Jones alleged that he failed to timely file the $3,000 donation he received from the party, that he misidentified a $2,471 donation from a group that seemed to no longer exist, and then spending money on campaign advertising, billboards and yard signs that he did not report.
All that could have led to a fine of $1,000, but a settlement agreement last month lowered it to $250, citing mitigating factors, including Jones’ campaign cooperating with an investigation of the matter.
Despite all of that being made public months ago, Lema still hadn’t reported the party money. Her campaign terminated its campaign finance account with the state in February, then filed a campaign finance report on April 15, still not reporting the donation.
By law, she can dispute the cure letter, which could lead to a similar lawsuit being filed against her.